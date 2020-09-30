Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve close to signing Manchester United's Sancho alternative, Bianconeri reject offers for 22-year-old and more: 30 September 2020

Juventus have already checked quite a few things off from their transfer window to-do list and have gone about it in a no-nonsense manner. With only days to go before the closing of this edition of the summer transfer window, they are expected to make more moves.

top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 30 September 2020.

Sami Khedira refuses to terminate his contract

Sami Khedira

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will not accept an arrangement similar to Gonzalo Higuain's and Blaise Matuidi's and terminate his contract at the club unless he's paid his final year remuneration in full, according to reports.

Khedira has entered the final year of his contract and is one of the veterans that Andrea Pirlo wants axed from the club. Juventus had successfully negotiated the termination of Gonzalo Higuain's and Blaise Matuidi's contracts earlier and had been hoping to do the same with Khedira.

Juventus to let Mattia De Sciglio stay

Mattia De Sciglio battles for the ball with Lazio's Ciro Immobile

Juventus will let Mattia De Sciglio stay on for another season as the 27-year-old struggles to find a new home, according to reports. De Sciglio joined Juventus from AC Milan in 2017 but has been deemed surplus to requirements and the Bianconeri have been looking to offload him.

Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in De Sciglio but no concrete bids have been made yet. If they do not receive any bids that match their valuation of the full-back, then Juventus will keep him for another season.

Juventus reject Premier League bids for Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral

Young Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral has attracted interest from England but the Bianconeri have rejected all initial offers for him, as per reports. Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly sounded out the possibility of a deal for the 22-year-old.

Merih Demiral has featured only for seven minutes in the new season so far for the Old Lady. However, that does not mean that he has been deemed surplus to requirements and is very much a part of Andrea Pirlo's plans going forward.

Juventus closing in on Federico Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

Juventus are reportedly closing in on securing the signature of Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. Fiorentina chief Rocco Commisso had admitted earlier this week that 'anything can happen' with respect to Chiesa's future.

Juventus have reportedly offered a 2-year loan deal for Chiesa worth €20 million with an obligation to buy him outright for €40 million at the end. AC Milan and Manchester United have also been linked with Chiesa.

However, AC Milan are not in any position to match Juventus' offer for Chiesa and Manchester United continue to remain committed to their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.