Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve finally offload unwanted player, AC Milan attempt to hijack Juventus' move for top target and more: 2 October 2020

Juventus have made some big moves this transfer window already but they continue to be linked with a couple of big stars. Andrea Pirlo is looking to bolster his attack even further before the transfer window closes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 2 October 2020.

Juventus U-turn on Pogba solely due to the financial situation

Paul Pogba

In an interview with Sky Sports (via United Report), Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Juventus were planning to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and had been forced to walk away from it due to the ramifications of the Covid pandemic. He has also added that Pogba remains a target for the Bianconeri.

I am sure that without the virus Juventus would try this summer to try and bring Paul Pogba back to Juve. They are in love with Pogba and are convinced he’s the player who is perfect for Juventus in midfield. What is happening now? With the virus it is impossible to do for Juventus, and was impossible to offer €100-120 million for Paul Pogba.

In this moment the player is happy with Manchester United. In the following weeks we will see what happens with Mino Raiola and the player about his contract. They will decide in the following weeks. They say ‘During the market, OK, stay quiet. We are going to decide after, then we will see’.

Paul is concentrating on football and not transfers and contracts. Also, Mino Raiola will concentrate on the situation later, not immediately. This is his decision because he is working on many other deals right now. After the window he will work on Pogba’s situation. In this moment, I see Pogba happy with Manchester United, for sure.

Juventus have finally offloaded Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani

Juventus have finally offloaded Daniele Rugani albeit on loan to Rennes, according to reports. The Italian centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and he is one of the players that the Bianconeri have been trying to offload since the beginning of the transfer window.

West Ham and Sevilla were also interested in Rugani but they never made any concrete offers. Rennes will pay €1.5 million as loan fee and they don't have an option or obligation to buy him at the end of the loan spell.

Advanced talks between Rennes and Juventus for Daniele Rugani as a centre-back, on loan [€1,5m] until June 2021. Dalbert will have his medicals tomorrow with Rennes from Inter [loan + buy option €12m]. 🔴 #transfers @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 1, 2020

AC Milan attempt to hijack Juventus' move for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa

According to CorriereFiorentino, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli phoned Juventus top target Federico Chiesa to make the switch to San Siro instead of Juventus. However, he failed to get a positive response from the 22-year-old.

Juventus had earmarked Chiesa as their chief transfer target and they have been trying to sign him since the beginning of the transfer window. A deal has remained elusive despite the player wanting to move to Turin.

Pioli tried to convince Chiesa to move to AC Milan but learnt over the call that the talks with Juventus are in too advanced a position for a new twist to happen.