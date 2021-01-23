Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve interested in Fulham defender, Bianconeri's stance on Edin Dzeko revealed and more- 23 January 2021

Juventus are getting desperate in the transfer window after suffering a few setbacks.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has remained keen on bolstering his squad in the January transfer window as the club chases a tenth consecutive Serie A title. However, things have not exactly panned out in the manner that they would have liked so far this month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 23 January 2021.

Fabrizio Romano explains how Juventus lost out on Bryan Reynolds

Bryen Reynolds

Just a few days back, several reports had claimed that Bryan Reynolds' move to Juventus was as good as done. However, in an unfortunate turn of events for the Bianconeri, AS Roma have now become the favourites to sign him.

Now Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained how Juventus lost out on the FC Dallas star via Calciomercato. Romano says that AS Roma took advantage of the delay in Bryan Reynolds' passport renewal to hijack Juventus' move for the 19-year-old.

Bryan Reynolds and FC Dallas were also happier with the terms offered by AS Roma. AS Roma were willing to pay €7 million for the loan deal and to eventually sign him at the end of it. This was a million in excess to what Juventus had offered the MLS outfit.

Reynolds has also been offered immediate playing time by AS Roma which is something he was not guaranteed by Juventus.

Advertisement

Roma hope to sign Bryan Reynolds next week, the agreement is set to be completed. 🇺🇸



Benevento director Foggia to Sky Sport: “We were close to sign Reynolds together with Juventus... but he has decided to join another club [Roma] and I’m not disappointed, it’s part of the game”. https://t.co/QlS465qwNu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021

Juventus rule out move for Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko

Juventus are currently without a backup for striker Alvaro Morata and have been actively scouring the transfer market for someone who can come in and share the load with the Spaniard. They have looked at strikers of all profiles, ranging from youngsters to veterans.

Advertisement

Edin Dzeko is a player that Juventus were heavily linked with during the summer. The AS Roma striker had a run in with manager Gianluca Gombar who has received the sack now after the side were handed a 3-0 loss for making an illegal substitution in their Coppa Italia game against Spezia.

However, despite Dzeko's tough situation at Roma, Goal claim that Juventus are not willing to reignite their interest in the 34-year-old.

Juventus looking at Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo

Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham in action against Manchester United

Juventus' defence is quite a strong one on paper. However, due to injury concerns, Pirlo has not had the likes of Bonucci, Chiellini, De Ligt and Demiral all available at the same time.

Due to the limited options at the back, Pirlo is keen on bringing in a young defender and according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Fabio Paratici and co. are now looking at young defenders to sign and have identified 23-year-old Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as an ideal candidate.

Adarabioyo joined Fulham from Manchester City in October. However, a deal is unlikely to happen in January as the Cottagers are faced with the risk of relegation right now and are languishing at 18th on the Premier League table. As such, the Bianconeri will probably need to return for him in the summer.