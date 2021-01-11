Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve interested in River Plate midfielder, Bianconeri in race with AC Milan for 21-year-old Serie A striker and more- 11 January 2021

Yet another South American star has emerged as a top transfer target for Juventus.

Juventus are looking to get quite a few deals over the line before the January transfer window draws to a close. Andrea Pirlo remains keen on bolstering his squad for the second half of the season but it remains to be seen just how successful the Old Lady will be in that endeavour.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 11 January 2021.

Nantes youngster Abdoulaye Dabo arrives for medical at Juventus

Ecco #Dabo al JMedical: arriva dal Nantes. Oggi visite mediche per il nuovo giocatore ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5TcajVOOft — ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) January 11, 2021

Juventus are finalizing the transfer of Abdoulaye Dabo and a video posted today by ilBiancoNero shows the 19-year-old arriving in Turin ahead of undergoing his medical at Juventus.

Abdoulaye Dabo is a left-winger and is going to be playing for the Juventus u-23 side as he has not yet been integrated into the first team at Nantes. His progress in the youth setup will be monitored and he will be gradually integrated to the first team.

AC Milan and Juventus in race to sign Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca

Advertisement

AC Milan continue to be in talks with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca's entourage, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews). However, a deal could prove to be quite complicated to pull off as Scamacca is currently on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo.

AC Milan are keen on finding a long-term successor for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, they face competition from Juventus who have also registered an interest in the youngster. Andrea Pirlo is looking to bring reinforcements to his attack.

He also needs to plan for the future since Cristiano Ronaldo is not getting any younger.

Juventus interested in signing River Plate midfielder Carrascal

Advertisement

Jorge Carrascal

Juventus are interested in securing the services of River Plate attacking midfielder Jorge Carrascal, according to Calciomercato. Several European sides have now registered an interest in the Colombian international.

Jorge Carrascal is already one of River Plate's most important players at the age of 22 and is starting to become a regular feature in their lineup. Juventus will have to fend off competition from AS Roma in order to sign Carrascal.

AS Roma and Juventus have been pitted against each other in more than one transfer battle so far. Both sides are also in a race to sign FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds.

Juventus won't be able to sign Carrascal this month as they have already filled their quota for non-EU players on the squad and thus will need to wait until the summer to make a move. Thus there's a good chance that AS Roma might be able to hijack the Bianconeri's move for the player.