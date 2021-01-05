Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve looking to bring former striker back to the club this month, Bianconeri favourites to sign Atalanta star and more: 5 January 2021

Andrea Pirlo is desperate to bolster his attack in January and Juventus might settle for an unorthodox solution.

Juventus have not had an ideal first half to the 2020-21 season as they chase their 10th consecutive Serie A title. The club is braced for a busy few weeks in the January transfer window as we take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 5 January 2021.

Juventus have no intention to part with Demiral despite Tottenham interest

Merih Demiral and Lionel Messi

According to Goal, Juventus are not going to entertain the possibility of parting ways with young Turkish centre-back Merih Demiral despite the player being frustrated over a lack of playing time. Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Demiral.

Merih Demiral returned to the squad after a month's absence but was an unused substitute in Juventus' 4-1 win over Udinese. Demiral was expecting to play but Pirlo went with the centre-back combination of Matthijs De Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci and even brought on Giorgio Chiellini with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Reports in Turkey claim that Demiral is growing increasingly frustrated in Turin and is open to the idea of joining a new club and starting afresh there. However, faced with mounting injury issues, Juventus are not looking to part ways with the 22-year-old defender any time soon.

Juventus only club looking to sign Papu Gomez

Papu Gomez

Advertisement

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Juventus have enquired about the possibility of signing Atalanta's Papu Gomez this month. Papu Gomez fell out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini after their game against Juventus last month and hasn't featured for the club since.

Papu Gomez was one of Atalanta's standout performers till then and had already scored five goals and picked up four assists across all competitions. Now, DiMarzio claim that Juventus are the only team to have registered an interest in Papu Gomez.

The Bianconeri are looking at the 32-year-old as a potential replacement for Federico Bernardeschi who is now a subject of interest to Hertha Berlin. Bernardeschi is likely to leave Juventus in January in search of regular playing time after having started just twice in the league this season.

Papu Gomez keeps training individually and not with the team. The situation with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is still complicated. He wants to leave the club in January, waiting for the right bid in the next weeks. 🇦🇷 #Atalanta #Gomez — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus turn their attention to Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella

Fabio Quagliarella in action against AC Milan

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is desperate to add a backup striker to the team and are now looking at the possibility of signing 37-year-old Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagriella as a stopgap solution, according to Goal.

Juventus have been linked with Diego Costa and Graziano Pelle but the Old Lady are not interested in the former and the latter is tipped to move elsewhere.

Quagliarella has previously played for Juventus from 2010-2014 and had scored 30 goals from across 102 appearances for the Old Lady as well. Pirlo and Quagliarella share a good relationship from their playing days.

He has been going pretty strong despite being 37-years-old and has scored seven goals from 14 appearances for Sampdoria who are currently 11th on the Serie A table.