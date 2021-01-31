Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve looking to swap midfielder for Torino star, Bundesliga side signs Sami Khedira and more- 31 January 2021

Juventus are willing to part with one of their midfielders in order to sign one of Torino's rising stars.

Juventus have made some intelligent decisions in the January transfer window. They have remained committed to finding long-term solutions to their squad instead of making stopgap signings.

Andrea Pirlo says Ronaldo does not have to score in every game

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has now gone three games without scoring in the Serie A. Though that is not a goal drought by any means, Andrea Pirlo was still quizzed about the Portuguese's form after he failed to get on the scoresheet last night against Sampdoria.

Pirlo told reporters:

“Ronaldo goals are not always important for us. He made a good assist for the second goal and it’s okay to score without his goals. We do not rely on him.”

Aaron Ramsey and Federico Chiesa scored Juventus' goals as they registered a rather comfortable win against Sampdoria. Pirlo still urged for his side to give him more.

“We did very well throughout the game but we can do even better. Slowly we are growing, we begin to absorb things. It wasn’t easy without much (pre-season) preparation, as I had to see what so many players were like in matches, rather than on training pitch.”

🗣 Pirlo on Ronaldo's alleged coronavirus breach:



"Cristiano Ronaldo had a day off and in your days off you are free to do what you want.



“When they are here, they are under my control, but outside of here they are free citizens and can take their own actions.” pic.twitter.com/2qjQb2zgnQ — Goal (@goal) January 29, 2021

Hertha Berlin strike permanent deal for Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira

Sami Khedira will join Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Khedira has agreed a two year deal with the club.

Sami Khedira from Juventus to Hertha Berlin on a permanent deal, confirmed. Personal terms agreed until June 2023. Hertha won’t let Matteo Guendouzi leave the club in January, as agreed with Arsenal - he’s staying until the end of the season. 🇩🇪 #hertha #afc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2021

Hertha Berlin CEO Carsten Schmidt earllier told Sky that the club had entered talks with Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira over a move before the transfer window closed. He said (Sky via Besoccer),

"We are talking to him, there are a few things to clear up and a few questions to answer before Monday at 18.00,"

According to Kicker, the German midfielder had touched down in Berlin on Saturday and was set to undergo a medical on Sunday. Sami Khedira has not been used by manager Andrea Pirlo this season after the midfielder refused to mutually agree to terminate his contract with the club.

Juventus trying to exchange Mandragora Wilfried Singo

Wilfried Singo (right)

A year after buying Rolando Mandragora back, Juventus are now looking to include him in a swap deal to sign Torino's rising star Wilfried Singo, as per TuttoJuve. Torino are keen on signing Mandragora after selling Soualiho Meïté to Milan.

Mandragora has had an impressive spell at Udinese where he is currently on loan from the Bianconeri. However, a cruciate ligament rupture saw him sidelined for a major chunk of 2020.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on the young Ivorian, Wilfried Singo who is on Torino's payroll. He has established himself as a first-team player at Torino at the age of 19.