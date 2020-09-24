Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve offer Douglas Costa to Barcelona in exchange for €55 million star, Top transfer target wants to join the Bianconeri and more: 24 September 2020

Juventus may have already made some quality additions to their side already this season and offloaded a few of their ageing players but that doesn't mean that they are done with their transfer activity at all. The Bianconeri continue to be linked with some big moves and there's no telling what will unfold over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 24 September 2020.

West Ham and Newcastle United submit bids for Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani

West Ham United and Newcastle United have reportedly submitted bids for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. Rugani has continuously been linked with an exit and has found it hard to become a regular feature in the Juventus lineup and might finally leave Turin this transfer window.

The report claims that Juventus are considering the sales of Daniele Rugani and Mattia De Sciglio in order to furnish funds to launch a bid for Federico Chiesa. West Ham United have been trying to bring in reinforcements at the back and have already had a bid for Burnley defender James Tarkowski rejected.

Newcastle United have also been trying to bolster their defence and have seen their bid to bring Rob Holding on loan from Arsenal rejected.

Federico Chiesa rejects all offers as he wants to join Juventus

Federico Chiesa

Fiorentina winger prefers a move to Juventus over AC Milan or any other team, as per reports. AC Milan is looking to strengthen their attack even more after bringing in the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic, Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali.

Federico Chiesa has been touted as a dream signing for the Rossoneri. However, the latest Tuttosport report (via MilanNews) claims that Chiesa has rejected all offers as he only has eyes for Juventus.

Juventus are, therefore, in pole position to sign Chiesa. However, they have to offload a few players in order to get the funds needed to sign him.

Juventus offer Douglas Costa in exchange for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele

Tuttosport claim that Juventus and Barcelona are keen to do business once again after the Miralem Pjanic-Arthur Melo swap deal. This time around, Juventus are offering Douglas Costa in exchange for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The report claims that Douglas Costa and Ousmane Dembele are keen on moving. The clubs are looking to work out a loan deal that they expect will prove to be good for both the injury-prone wingers.

Douglas Costa had also been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Premier League outfit looks to find a good replacement for Diogo Jota who recently joined Liverpool.

Dembele has struggled with injuries and disciplinary issues while Costa's stint at Juventus has been blighted with injuries as well.