We are in the middle of an exciting transfer window and Juventus are looking to revamp their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Bianconeri have been linked with several high-profile players and they are expected to ramp up their transfer activity over the course of the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 8 September 2020.

Juventus close to extending Paulo Dybala's contract

Paulo Dybala

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are now close to agreeing terms to a contract extension with Paulo Dybala. The report claims that the foundations of a new deal had been discussed and agreed upon a few weeks ago and the deal is set to be closed after a final meeting between Fabio Paratici and Dybala's agent, Jorge Antun.

The club and the player are both positive about agreeing over an extension and there are only some minor details to be sorted. The report adds that Dybala wants to kick on at Juventus and that the club now sees him as its future.

The Bianconeri are reportedly ready to offer him a new deal that costs €7 million a year (rising up to €10 million with bonuses).

❗ Juventus have rejected overseas offers for Paulo Dybala. Contacts with the Argentine’s agent ahead of renewal until 2025 @TuttoSport pic.twitter.com/yTNCzJp7GI — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) September 7, 2020

Juventus planning to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma for free next summer

Advertisement

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus have been linked with AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma for quite some time now and according to Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla, they could sign him for free next summer.

Donnarumma's current deal runs till the summer of 2021 and the player is annoyed with the Rossoneri for the delay in talks over a new deal. Mino Raiola has reportedly already made requests to Milan but there has been no indications of a renewal.

Donnarumma feels 'disrespected' by the club. He is looking for a new deal worth €9 million and Pedulla claims that Juventus are prepared to offer him €10 million a year and also give Raiola the commission he's looking for.

📰 Sportialia: Raiola wants significant raise for Donnarumma – Juve observing the situationhttps://t.co/WLeu9GoreV #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) September 8, 2020

Juventus to offer two players in exchange for Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul

Juventus are reportedly ready to offer two of their players in order to secure the services of top Leeds target Rodrigo De Paul. Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal with Udinese for the Argentine international.

However, Rodrigo De Paul prefers staying in Italy over moving to the England and that makes Juventus the favourites to sign him.

The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to offer 20-year-old midfielder Hans Nicolussi and left-back Luca Pellegrini in a swap deal to sign Rodrigo De Paul.