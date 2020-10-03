Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve one step away from signing Chiesa, Bianconeri defender rejects move to Celtic and more: 3 October 2020

There are just two days remaining in the transfer window. Though Juventus have checked quite a few things off their to-do list for this summer, they are still sounding out the possibility of getting a few more deals over the line.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer stories involving Juventus from 3 October 2020.

Juventus reject Tottenham's move for Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral

Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his backline before the end of the transfer window. As a result, Spurs reportedly made an enquiry about young Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral. However, the Bianconeri knocked them back by saying that the Turkish international is not for sale.

Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly been interested in Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar. Several teams have reportedly enquired about Demiral's availability but Juventus have made it clear that he won't be sold.

Mattia de Sciglio rejects Celtic move

Mattia de Sciglio

Advertisement

Mattia de Sciglio is one of the players that Juventus have been keen to offload this summer. De Sciglio has fallen down the picking order and is now the club's fourth choice at full-back after Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro and Danilo.

Andrea Pirlo is claimed to have nudged the 27-year-old towards the exit door but Mattia de Sciglio has reportedly just rejected a move to Celtic. Though Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, they are in no position to offer Champions League football every season and that's a turn off for most high-profile players.

De Sciglio was the first-choice fullback for Italy not long ago and he can't be faulted for thinking that a better offer might come his way.

De Sciglio has now rejected a move to Celtic, the Italian wasn't interested to begin with. [TS] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) October 3, 2020

Advertisement

Juventus move for Chiesa held up due to one reason

Federico Chiesa

Juventus have been looking to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa all summer but haven't been able to pull it off yet. As per reports, the deal is currently being held up due to the fact that Juventus haven't been able to offload some of their current players.

Juve finally managed to send Daniele Rugani on loan. However, Douglas Costa reportedly rejected a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Mattia de Sciglio has rejected a move to Celtic. Sami Khedira is not ready to terminate his contract and move on and as such, Juventus are in a bit of a pickle financially.

As per the report, Juventus have already agreed an initial €10 million loan deal and will make the deal permanent by paying €50 million over the next four years.