Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve's new striker signing to arrive in two days, Bianconeri to swoop for Manchester United midfielder on one condition and more- 27 January 2021

Juventus will make a summer move for a Manchester United midfielder and it is not Paul Pogba!

Andrea Pirlo has remained keen to bolster his side throughout January but they have not been able to make any significant movements. However, they are now reportedly inching closer to making a big addition to their lineup.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 27 January 2021.

Andrea Pirlo interested in signing Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli

Andrea Pirlo wants to bring in more young players to his midfield. Despite the latest additions to his midfield, Weston McKennie and Arthur, fitting in well, Pirlo wants to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

According to Calciomercato, Andrea Pirlo wants to sign Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. Juventus were interested in signing him last summer but were put off by Sassuolo's €40 million asking price.

Juventus are reportedly all set to make another move for him in the summer.

Juventus to swoop for Donny van de Beek on one condition

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek is reportedly unsettled at Manchester United owing to a lack of playing time. According to reports in the English media TuttoJuve, the Dutchman could be open to joining the Bianconeri as early as this month.

The report claims that Donny van de Beek's compatriot Matthijs De Ligt has recommended the midfielder to the Bianconeri. However, Juventus can only make a move for the former Ajax midfielder if Sami Khedira leaves the club.

However, Khedira does not seem keen to leave the club in a hurry and would much rather earn his paycheques till the end of the season.

Gianluca Scamacca to arrive within the next few days

Gianluca Scamacca

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Juventus are hoping to finalize the signing of Gianluca Scamacca within the next few days. The Bianconeri have been actively looking to find a new striker who can be a backup to Alvaro Morata.

Gianluca Scamacca is currently on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo. As per the report, the 22-year-old will cost Juventus €22 million. However, they are yet to reach an agreement over the formula of the contract.

Juventus want to sign Scamacca on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. Sassuolo are happy with the initial loan deal but they want the deal to include an obligation to buy. The clubs are trying to overcome this final barrier and finalize the signing.