Juventus are in the middle of a busy period in the transfer window. They have a lot of things to sort out following the departure of Maurizio Sarri. Andrea Pirlo has a rebuild of sorts to oversee over the course of the next few weeks as the manager of Juventus.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 18 August 2020.

Aaron Ramsey expected to stay at Juventus

Gianluca Di Marzio has now claimed that former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to kick on at Juventus despite being linked with an exit. Ramsey was rumoured to be one of the players that the Bianconeri are looking to offload this transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Di Marzio said,

"I think Aaron Ramsey will stay. He is on a lot of money, with a good contract, so it would be difficult to find another solution.

"Also I think he is not the one Juventus want to sell. (Sami) Khedira is the one. (Blais) Matuidi has finished his contract. So I think Ramsey will stay at Juventus."

Manchester United looking at Douglas Costa as Sancho alternative

With the Red Devils not being able to find a breakthrough in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, they are now lining up alternatives and Douglas Costa is one of the most prominent names they are eyeing.

Solskjaer is keen to improve his squad depth and the club might make a move for Costa as a stopgap solution until they can find a long-term answer to their problems on the wing.

Di Marzio told Sky Sports,

"Juventus want him to leave. His agents are moving to find a solution, they have talked to Manchester United, to understand if the would be interested.

"They will think about it, but the problem is that Douglas Costa is often injured, so this is a problem for a club that wants to buy him. The agents have talked to Manchester United, for sure, and have proposed his transfer."

Juventus set £54 million asking price for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is not considered 'untouchable' at Juventus and the club has now reportedly slapped a £54 million price tag on the Portuguese legend with Paris Saint-Germain looking to line up a move.

Ronaldo has been excellent for Juventus over the past 2 seasons scoring 65 goals from 89 appearances. However, following Andrea Pirlo's appointment, the Bianconeri are looking to get rid of the ageing players and oversee a rebuild.

As per the latest reports, Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping tabs on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation and are ready to make a move as soon as their UEFA Champions League campaign gets over.

Andrea Pirlo makes Raul Jimenez a priority signing

According to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Andrea Pirlo has now prioritized the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez. A lot of Juventus' transfer targets have changed following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri and the subsequent appointment of Andrea Pirlo.

Amid a lot of speculations regarding his future at the club and contrasting reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been urging Pirlo to sign the Mexican international as his striking partner for next season. The report claims that Andrea Pirlo has now given the 'green light' for the transfer.