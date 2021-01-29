Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve sign Genoa star, Max Allegri signs pre-contract agreement with Bianconeri's rivals and more- 29 January 2021

Juventus have announced the signing of one of the most impressive youngsters in the Serie A.

Juventus have made some intelligent decisions in the January transfer window. They have remained committed to finding long-term solutions to their squad instead of stopgap signings.

Fabrizio Romano reveals the quartet Juventus offered to Manchester United for Pogba

Paul Pogba

As per Fabrizio Romano via (JuveFC), Juventus made an attempt to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United last summer. Pogba had spent four successful years with the Bianconeri before returning to his old club, Manchester United, for a hefty sum in 2016.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Juventus proposed various swap deals involving four players namely Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey but Manchester United remained insistent on getting €100 million for Paul Pogba.

“He (Mino Raiola) is still planning to move Paul Pogba next summer to another club. His plan is to find a solution. It’s open. Even after Raiola spoke, Pogba started to show his best form for Manchester United.

“It’s a strange situation, but he’s been a great professional. The day after the words from Raiola he spoke with Solskjaer and told him ‘I will be the best professional as always, don’t worry, nothing’s going to change’. Who knows in football? If no one is paying what Manchester United want, why not (stay), but at the moment the plan is for him to change club.”

“The most interesting thing to see next summer about Pogba will be the price of the player, just because he’ll have just one year left on his contract and Manchester United already made one big mistake with Pogba, losing him for free when he was 18 or 19 and joined Juventus.

“They’ve always been asking for €100m. Also last summer when Juventus were proposing a possible swap deal, including different players – Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey – United always said ‘no, we don’t want swap deals, we want money’. That’s the situation, but let’s see if next summer Manchester United will be open to swap deals and let’s see what will be the price for the player.

“To pay €100m for a player with one year left on his contract is not so easy. Everything is open, and the plan for Mino Raiola is to change.”

Max Allegri enters pre-contract agreement with AS Roma

Allegri with the Serie A trophy

As per Calciomercato, Massimiliano Allegri has agreed to take over as the manager at AS Roma in the summer on one condition. The former Juventus manager has been on a hiatus since leaving the club in 2019.

The current Roma manager Paul Fonseca has struggled to succeed and had come close to getting sacked recently. The report claims that Massimiliano Allegri will take over from him in the summer but it's contingent on AS Roma qualifying for the Champions League.

The current agreement is only to keep AS Roma as Allegri's first option ahead of the next season.

Allegri at the same hotel as Roma’s director Pinto 👀 https://t.co/K7PgtCFhkG — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 29, 2021

Juventus announce the signing of Nicolo Rovella from Genoa

Nicolo Rovella and Manolo Portanova in action

Juventus have signed Genoa youngster Nicolo Rovella. The Old Lady confirmed via a club statement that they have agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old on a permanent basis. Rovella will spend the rest of the season on loan at Genoa.

The Bianconeri have agreed a swap deal for Rovella which will see 21-year-old midfielder Manolo Portanova and 19-year-old forward Elia Petrelli and heading the otherway on a permanent basis.