Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve to sign Moise Kean if Everton can find replacement, Premier League side launch bid for Daniele Rugani and more: 28 September 2020

Juventus have already made some quality additions to their side this season and they've offloaded a few of their ageing players. But the Bianconeri continue to be linked with some big stars and there's no telling what will unfold over the course of the next couple of weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 28 September 2020.

Barcelona beat Juventus to sign Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest

Barcelona have reportedly beaten Juventus to the signing of Ajax right-back Sergino Dest. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona were extensively linked with the 19-year-old.

Dest has been impressive for Ajax and Barcelona have now agreed a €22 million with Ajax to sign him. He is expected to touch down in Barcelona on Monday and sign the paperwork and complete his medical.

Sergiño Dest has decided to join Barcelona. He told to his team-mater after tonight’s match that he will sign for Barça. The agreement between #FCB and Ajax has still details pending [€22/23m + add ons], but Barça are confident to complete the deal. Here we go exptected soon. 🇺🇸 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

West Ham United looking to sign Daniele Rugani on loan

Daniele Rugani

West Ham United have registered an interest in Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani. Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Hammers have made a loan offer with an option to buy. However, Juventus are looking for a permanent deal and have slapped a price tag of €18 million on the 26-year-old.

Daniele Rugani has fallen out of favour at Juventus and is also seeking an exit to get more game time. Rugani, who joined from Empoli in 2013, has three years remaining in his contract. After deeming him surplus to requirements, the Old Lady are trying to cash in and sell him before the transfer window closes.

#WestHam have shown interest for Daniele #Rugani. #Hammers have offered a loan with option to buy, but #Juventus prefer a permanent deal to sell the Italian centre-back and have asked €18M. Talks ongoing. #transfers #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 28, 2020

Juventus could sign Moise Kean if Everton sign Milik

Moise Kean in action for Everton

If Everton succeed in their pursuit of Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, that could open the door for a return to Juventus for young striker Moise Kean, according to reports. Napoli are keen to sell Milik and he has attracted a lot of interest from Premier League sides.

Tottenham Hotspur will rival Everton for Milik's signature. However, the Toffees have an edge over Spurs because Milik is not excited by the idea of playing as a back-up striker to Harry Kane. As such, they have not been able to agree personal terms with Milik. They have also not reached an agreement with Napoli over the price.

However, Everton are ready to meet the €25 million price tag of Milik. Moise Kean has had a difficult time since joining Everton last summer and is looking to leave as well.