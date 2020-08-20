This transfer window is quite crucial for Juventus with regard to their future and the club is well aware of that. After sacking Maurizio Sarri and appointing Andrea Pirlo as the manager, Juventus have a lot of issues with their squad and will need a top transfer window to prepare themselves for the upcoming season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 20 August 2020.

Paratici flying into London to push Costa to Manchester United

Douglas Costa

Fabio Paratici is flying into London today to force the sale of Douglas Costa to Manchester United, as per reports. A number of Juventus players are expected to be sold but Paratici wants to take care of the Costa situation first.

Manchester United have been linked with Douglas Costa several times in the past and they had reportedly submitted a £60 million bid in January 2019 that got rejected. However, now the Red Devils are looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho and have decided that Costa would be a good stopgap solution.

Arsenal and Juventus keen on doing a swap deal involving Lacazette and Bernardeschi

Alexandre Lacazette

According to reports, Arsenal and Juventus could pull off a swap deal that will see Alexandre Lacazette joining Juventus and Federico Bernardeschi joining Arsenal. Lacazette has been playing second fiddle to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and is yet to sign an extension at the club.

The Frenchman's current deal ties him to Arsenal till 2022 and now Fabio Paratici has reportedly opened talks over a potential deal.

Nicolo Schira tweeted,

Raúl Jimenez is still the main target of Juventus as a striker. Paratici has also asked info to Arsenal on Alexandre Lacazette, who could leave this summer. Gunners are looking Federico Bernardeschi and could be possible a swap, even if Berna prefers stay at Juve.

Juventus interested in Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez

Juventus are looking to find a strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and are reportedly interested in signing Luis Suarez from Barcelona. The 33-year-old is one of the players who are expected to be encouraged to move on at the Camp Nou this transfer window.

Ajax were linked with Luis Suarez earlier this week but now it appears that Juventus have also entered the fray. Juventus are looking at a variety of strikers and Suarez could provide an interim solution to their frontline problems till they can find a long-term one.