Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juventus in race with AC Milan to sign Brazilian striker, Senior players don't want to terminate contract and more- 16 August 2020

Andrea Pirlo is set to oversee a transfer window where quite a few changes are expected to be made to the Juventus squad. After inheriting an ageing unit, the new Juventus manager is in the midst of a very busy period as the Serie A champions look to rebuild ahead of the next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 16 August 2020.

Higuain and Khedira do not want to terminate their contracts

Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira

Juventus are looking to free up some funds and lighten their wage bill ahead of the next season. As such, they've been looking to clear the deadwood. Their squad is littered with ageing players and the Bianconeri have been trying to mutually agree with some of the players to terminate their contract.

However, as per the latest reports, striker Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Sami Khedira have decided that they do not want to terminate their contract a year earlier. This would have been the perfect move for Juventus but Higuain and Khedira are two of Juventus' highest paid players.

As such, it doesn't make sense to them on an individual level to be terminating their current contracts when they are already in their 30s.

Juventus drop interest in Jorginho

Jorginho

After the sacking of Maurizio Sarri, Juventus have dropped their interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, reports suggest. Andrea Pirlo is reportedly not keen on bringing the Italian midfielder to Turin unlike his predecessor.

Juventus have now turned their focus to other younger alternatives like Sandro Tonali but are apprehensive about stepping into a bidding war with Inter Milan should they choose to do so.

La #Juventus NON entrerà in corsa per #Tonali // Juventus will NOT join in the race to sign Tonali ❌⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia @goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 11, 2020

As such, they are now more interested in securing a deal for Manuel Locatelli. Locatelli is reportedly keen to join Juventus but Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he is likely to stay at Sassuolo for one more season.

AC Milan join Juventus in race to sign Talles Magno

Talles Magno

Like Juventus, AC Milan are also focusing on building a strong core for the future. As such, they have already procured starlets like Pierre Kalulu, Lukas Bjorklund and Emil Roback and have now reportedly switched their attentions to Vasco Da Gama's 18-year-old prospect Talles Magno.

The striker was impressive playing for the Brazil u-17 teams and has since been scouted by the likes of Juventus, Roma and Liverpool. Magno is currently tied to Vasco Da Gama till 2022 but he has a release clause that stands at €30 million.