Andrea Pirlo is in the middle of a busy transfer window as he looks to revamp the Juventus squad ahead of the upcoming season. Juventus are an ageing unit and have a lot of business to do after struggling towards the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 3 September 2020.

Rodrigo De Paul prefers Juventus as agent jets to Italy

Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul's agent is jetting into Italy to hold talks with interested clubs over the next few days, as per reports. According to Messaggero Venuto and David Amoyal, the 26-year-old prefers a move to Juventus but a deal is unlikely to happen.

AC Milan are one of the clubs that are interested in signing De Paul from Udinese and Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Leeds United have been in talks with the Udinese owner Gino Pozzo over a potential deal for the player.

To all my Leeds friends, so far no updates but it’s also been awhile since we linked Juventus to him (many been asking about that) — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) September 2, 2020

Juventus looking to sell three players to trim squad this transfer window

Cristian Romero spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Genoa

Juventus are now looking to sell some of their players to trim their squad and also to furnish funds in order to make new signings, as per Calcio Mercato. Andrea Pirlo has quite a daunting task on his hands as he tries to turn around the fortunes of an ageing squad that has underperformed of late.

In order to mount a challenge on all fronts next season, the Bianconeri will need to strengthen and they have now prioritized the offloading of Mattia Perin, Cristian Romero and one of Mattia de Sciglio or Luca Pellegrini.

The report claims that Cristian Romero could bring around €20-25 million as he is likely to join Atalanta on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

Luis Suarez contacts Giorgio Chiellini to clear the air ahead of Juventus move

Suarez and Chiellini react after the infamous biting incident

Luis Suarez to Juventus rumours are gaining momentum and the latest reports claim that the Uruguayan has called Giorgio Chiellini to clear the air between them ahead of a potential move. Suarez had infamously bitten Chiellini during a match between Uruguay and Italy in the 2014 World Cup.

Chiellini is the captain of Juventus and Suarez does not want there to be any bad blood between them ahead of his potential switch. The report claims that Suarez is all set to sign a £9 million (after tax) deal at Juventus.

Chiellini has since brushed off the incident despite the disgraceful nature of Suarez's act. When asked about it in an interview he said,

'Suddenly I noticed he had bit my shoulder.

'It just happened, but this is his contact strategy in hand-to-hand combat and, if I may say so, it is mine too.

'He and I are similar.'

Suarez had also admitted his mistake and taken responsibility for his actions when asked about the incident. He had said,

'I admit I was wrong, but I am a human being.

'Each player has his own style of play, his own character and this got me where I am now.'