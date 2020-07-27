Doubts have been cast on Maurizio Sarri's management and the team's abilities, despite Juventus copping yet another Serie A title.

The Bianconeri haven't had the best of runs post-restart and with a largely ageing squad on their payroll, it is time for Juventus to invest wisely in the transfer window.

So let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus as on 27 July 2020.

Juventus looking to cash in on Douglas Costa

Douglas Costa

The Bianconeri are reportedly looking to sell Douglas Costa this transfer season. Costa has had an injury-laden stint at Juve and he is currently unavailable for the rest of the season as well.

As per the reports, the Old Lady are looking to sell Costa for €40 million. However, they wouldn't mind lowering it to €30 million as well. Costa was bought for €15 million and Juve want at least twice that amount for him now.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in the winger.

Juventus kick off Paulo Dybala contract extension talks

Paulo Dybala

Fabio Paratici has confirmed that Juventus are moving forward with extending Paulo Dybala's contract. The Argentine midfielder had come close to an exit last summer but ended up staying at Turin. He then went on to have a very impressive season and has been one of the Bianconeri's standout performers.

Dybala & Paratici after the game. ❤⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/ZyJeMZlGRJ — F9rza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) July 26, 2020

Dybala's current contract runs till 2022. Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabio Paratici said:

"We often speak with his entourage and we are moving forward, despite all the difficulties related to the commitments and the movement due to the games that are played every three days."

Paul Pogba hints at Manchester United stay

Paul Pogba seems to be happy at Manchester United

After being widely linked with a return to Juventus, Paul Pogba seems to have now gone back on his decision to leave. The midfielder hinted at a Manchester United stay following their win over Leicester on the last day of the Premier League season, thereby qualifying for the Champions League.

Manchester United, boosted by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, put on quite a show in the league in the final month to secure a Champions League spot and have become an exciting project under Solskjaer. There's a good feeling about the side and Pogba is a vital part of the United puzzle.

The Frenchman seems to be enjoying his new role in the team and posted this on Twitter.