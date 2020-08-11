Juventus transfer news roundup: Pirlo makes Real Madrid midfielder his priority signing, Juve eyeing Italian midfield duo and more: 11 August 2020

After relieving coach Maurizio Sarri of his duties as the Juventus manager, the Bianconeri are looking to revitalize an ageing squad by investing wisely in the transfer window. Juventus have been linked with an array of players and they are surely in for a busy period.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 11 August 2020

Juventus looking to replace Higuain with Morata

Alvaro Morata

Andrea Pirlo reportedly wants to bring Alvaro Morata back to Juventus. The Bianconeri are prepared to rescind Gonzalo Higuain's contract and are on the lookout for a striker. Pirlo has played with Alvaro Morata during the latter's stint in Turin and wants to add a traditional no. 9 to his team.

If Higuain is to leave the club, then Pirlo will have only an ageing Ronaldo to lead his attack in what is set to be a testing season for the Serie A champions. Morata has found the net on 12 occasions this season and he could be tempted to return as he also has family ties in Italy .

However, Morata won't come for cheap and Atletico will want to at least recoup the £58 million they paid to rope him in from Chelsea last summer. The Spaniard has since scored 22 goals and laid out 5 assists from 60 appearances for the Rojiblancos.

Isco is Andrea Pirlo's number one target

Isco

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been identified by Andrea Pirlo as Juventus' number one target this transfer window. The Bianconeri are desperate to bolster their ageing midfield.

Real Madrid are interested in Paulo Dybala but Juventus have already ruled the possibility of including the Argentine in any swap deal. The report claims that Juve are now looking at the possibility of swapping Isco for Aaron Ramsey.

Juve's 'dream' this summer would be Isco. The costs of the negotiations with Real Madrid would obviously be high. Isco has a value of €60/70m, with a salary of €7m until 2022. Juve could try and include counterparts in a possible deal. [CdS] pic.twitter.com/ylbWEYjP0T — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 11, 2020

Juventus eyeing Sandro Tonali and Manuel Locatelli

Sandro Tonali

An ageing midfield is one of the first things new manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to sort out as he eyes Sandro Tonali of Brescia and Manuel Locatelli of Sassuolo, according to reports.

Pirlo is reportedly looking for versatile midfielders in the mould of Rodrigo Bentancur who can play in any position across midfield and has shortlisted Tonali and Locatelli as his targets.

Sandro Tonali will reportedly cost more than Locatelli and is priced somewhere between €20-25 million. One of them is expected to be signed up to fill the void left by the departing Blaise Matuidi.