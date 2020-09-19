Juventus are trying to ramp up their transfer activity as they look to make some changes to their setup for next season. The Bianconeri continue to be linked with an array of high-profile players and are expected to do some more business over the course of the next few weeks.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 19 September 2020.

Marko Pjaca joins Genoa on loan

Marko Pjaca (right) in action for Fiorentina against Lazio

Juventus confirmed today that 25-year-old midfielder Marko Pjaca has joined Genoa on loan. Pjaca, who was once tipped to have a promising career at Juventus, has been asked to prove himself at another club once again.

Pjaca spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium. He has earned his minutes at various clubs after suffering a major knee injury in early 2017.

Juventus announced the news on their website,

This season, Marko Pjaca will play for Liguria. More precisely in the colours of Genoa: the agreement with the Rossoblu team for the player’s loan, which will last until 30 June 2021, is in fact official.

Andrea Pirlo says it will be difficult for Luis Suarez to join Juventus

Advertisement

Juve manager Andrea Pirlo commented on Luis Suárez' possible transfer to Turin:



"It's very difficult for Suárez to arrive, especially because of how long it will take to get the passport. It's complicated for him to be our center forward." pic.twitter.com/TICh0sgmEG — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) September 19, 2020

Amid mounting speculation over Luis Suarez's future, Andrea Pirlo has finally broken his silence on the issue by telling the press that it will be difficult for the Uruguayan to join Juventus. He has confirmed that the Barcelona striker is unlikely to move to Turin this summer.

Suarez has been told by new manager Ronald Koeman that he does not fit into his plans for the new season. Suarez wants to be paid his full salary for the final year of his contract with Barcelona. Though the Cules want Suarez gone, they are not willing to cede to Suarez's demands.

It had emerged earlier that Juventus had come to an agreement with Suarez over personal terms and the striker reportedly completed a language test ahead of the potential move.

Due to the complications, Juventus moved on and signed Edin Dzeko from AS Roma and now Pirlo has told the press that Suarez is unlikely to join. He said,

"Passport times are long, it'd be difficult for him to be a Juventus strike."

Moise Kean closely linked with a return to Juventus

Moise Kean in action against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League

Juventus are reportedly in talks to bring Everton striker Moise Kean back to Turin. The 20-year-old moved to Everton last summer for €27.5 million but has struggled to settle down.

Juventus want to sign him on loan for the season. However, Everton are interested in a permanent deal or a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The report further claims that Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola was in Turin yesterday to hold talks with the Juventus management over a potential move.