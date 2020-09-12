Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Premier League striker reveals stance on Juve move, Bianconeri confirm they are hopeful of signing Luis Suarez and more: 12 September 2020

Andrea Pirlo is looking to rejuvenate the Juventus squad ahead of the upcoming season. After inheriting a largely ageing unit, the Juventus manager is well aware of the task at hand and is prepared to bring in some quality signings even though the club is under severe financial strain owing to the Covid pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 12 September 2020.

Sami Khedira does not want to leave Juventus

Sami Khedira

It has emerged that Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira does not want to leave Juventus this transfer window. The German international believes that he has more to offer to the team and is keen to stay for the final season of his contract.

The report claims that Khedira has ‘rejected any transaction, pact, compromise, offer, liquidation or compensation’ with respect to his Juventus contract.

Juventus are looking rejuvenate their squad by bringing in young players and had earlier decided to terminate both Gonzalo Higuain's and Sami Khedira's contracts. Higuain's contract has been terminated but Juventus have not been able to do the same with Khedira so far.

Juventus have decided to terminate both Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain's contracts, reports @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/tzBFyAkQUp — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2020

Juventus in talks with Parma to sign youth players

Advertisement

Luca Pellegrini

Juventus and Parma have held talks to discuss the transfer of a bunch of youth players, according to Gianluca DiMarzio. The Juve officials met with their Parma counterparts last night to discuss potential moves for youngsters Felix Correia and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia.

The clubs have also reportedly discussed Marko Pjaca and Luca Pellegrini though talks are not advanced as of now.

Olivier Giroud rubbishes Juventus links

Olivier Giroud

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has revealed in an interview with Telefoot that he was surprised to hear about Juventus links and has said that he is happy to stay at Chelsea and fight for a place in the team.

Giroud said,

“I was surprised to receive messages from mates talking about the Juventus rumour. It is far from the truth.

“I am a Chelsea player & I feel good here. I did not have a great end of season just to leave without a bit of faith.”

Olivier Giroud: “I was surprised to receive messages from mates talking about the Juventus rumour. It is far from the truth. I am a Chelsea player & I feel good here. I did not have a great end of season just to leave without a bit of faith.” (TC) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 11, 2020

Juventus are working on a new striker confirms Cherubini

Luis Suarez

Juventus Head of Football Teams & Technical Areas, Federico Cherubini, has confirmed that the club is looking to sign a new striker this transfer window. He also said that 'there's always hope' when asked about the possibility of signing Luis Suarez from Barcelona.

Speaking to CalcioMercato, Cherubini said,

“The new centre forward? We are working. Are we optimistic for Suarez? There is always hope…”

Juventus have been linked with an array of ageing strikers and Moise Kean. Edin Dzeko, Olivier Giroud and Alexandre Lacazette are the other players who have been linked with the Bianconeri.