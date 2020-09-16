Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Serie A midfielder wants Juventus move, Luis Suarez deal breaks down and more: 16 September 2020

Andrea Pirlo is looking to rejuvenate the Juventus squad ahead of the upcoming season. After inheriting a largely ageing unit, the Juventus manager is well aware of the task at hand and is prepared to bring in some quality signings even though the club is under severe financial strain owing to the Covid pandemic.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Juventus from 16 September 2020.

De Sciglio set to join AS Roma

Mattia De Sciglio (L) of Juventus and Alessandro Florenzi of Roma

AS Roma and Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal for full-back Mattia De Sciglio. AS Roma and Juventus have an agreement over the terms of the deal. Roma have to now agree personal terms with the 27-year-old and have already initiated talks with his agent.

Fabrizio Romano has added that Edin Dzeko continues to be Juventus' top target and this deal could help better the relationship between the clubs who are likely to do more business together before the transfer window closes.

AS Roma are going to sign also Mattia De Sciglio from Juventus after Kumbulla. Deal completed between Juve and Roma per De Sciglio, now Roma are in talks with his agents to agree also personal terms. Dzeko is still the first target as Juve striker. 🔴 @DiMarzio @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Luis Suarez pulls a U-turn, will not join Juventus

Luis Suarez

Advertisement

As per the latest reports, Luis Suarez will not join Juventus despite being linked extensively with a move to Turin over the course of the past few weeks. After terminating Gonzalo Higuain's contract, the Bianconeri had reportedly made Luis Suarez their first-choice replacement.

It is now being claimed that Suarez has ruled out a move to Juventus owing to the issues over his passport. According to RAC1 journalist Gerard Romero, Luis Suarez cannot possibly obtain dual nationality in time to take part in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

However, this does not mean that Luis Suarez will not leave Barcelona as he has other options as well.

Luis Suarez won't sign for Juventus this summer as he cannot get Italian citizenship before the deadline to register for the Champions League, reports @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/jAKsyXOrsa — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2020

Juventus is Rodrigo De Paul's preferred destination

Rodrigo De Paul

Leeds United transfer target Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly likely to snub Leeds United as a move to one of the top Serie A side's seems more likely to happen. There are several teams looking to sign him up with Zenit being the latest entrant to the race after having reached out to sound out the possibility of a deal.

Both the Milan clubs are interested in signing Rodrigo De Paul. However, he prefers a move to Juventus. Leeds are looking to sign him but Udinese won't make it easy for the Premier League side and continue to demand €35-40 million for the playmaker.

Serie A clubs have an advantage over Leeds in that regard as they can offer players in exchange to lower the price.