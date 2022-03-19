Juventus willing to offer up to €12 million-a-season to seal Manchester United star's signing - Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer. The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Juventus will complete Pogba's signing within the next six weeks. The Italian giants are ready to offer the Frenchman a four-year contract and a salary package worth €9 million-plus €3 million in bonuses per year.

Paul Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 following a contract stand-off with United. He developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world during his time with the Italian giants. He helped the club win four consecutive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias.

He then returned to Manchester United in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. Despite helping United win the League Cup and the Europa League title, Pogba has failed to live up to expectations. He has been heavily criticized for a lack of consistency and off-field antics during his time in England.

The Frenchman was linked with a move away from United last summer, but opted to stay back. He enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, providing seven assists in his first seven league appearances. But Pogba has been unable to produce the goods in recent months and reportedly has his heart set on a move away from Old Trafford.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be a massive fan of Paul Pogba. Allegri and Pogba won two Coppa Italias and two Serie A titles during their time together in Turin between 2014 and 2016.

Juventus are currently going through a transition phase under Allegri. The Bianconeri currently sit fourth in the Serie A table and suffered an embarrassing Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal in midweek. The Italian giants will therefore be keen to make some statement signings this summer to bolster their squad.

Manchester United to make a move for West Ham star if Juventus target Paul Pogba leaves

West Ham United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United are likely to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice if Paul Pogba leaves this summer. Despite Pogba's lack of consistency, the Frenchman adds composure, guile, and creativity to United's midfield but not much defensive discipline. Rice could therefore be an ideal replacement for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

The England international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. The 23-year-old has made over 180 appearances for West Ham, scoring nine goals. His impressive performances have helped propel David Moyes' side to sixth place in the Premier League table, and the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

utdreport @utdreport @samuelluckhurst] #mufc want Declan Rice and Rice is keen on United. He is high up the list already and been of interest to United for three years or so #mulive #mufc want Declan Rice and Rice is keen on United. He is high up the list already and been of interest to United for three years or so #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Rice last summer. The Blues were expected to resume their pursuit of the England international this summer, but the economic sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich could hamper their chances.

Manchester United could therefore be the most likely destination for the defensive midfielder. According to the Manchester Evening News, Rice is keen to play in the Champions League. United must therefore finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. .

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava