Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad boycott AFC Champions League clash in Iran despite 60,000 spectators turning up to watch: Reports 

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad boycotted their AFC Champions League game at Iranian side Sepahan due to a controversial statue in the stadium, where 60,000 fans were in attendance.

As reported by Iranian media (via Mundo Deportivo), Al-Ittihad refused to play due to the statue of Qassem Soleimani, a former general at the head of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who was assassinated three years ago by the United States in Iraq. Soleimani is regarded as an 'enemy' by the state of Saudi Arabia.

Reportedly, 60,000 fans were in attendance at the Naghsh-e Jahan stadium in the Iranian city of Isfahan for Benzema and Co.'s visit. The visitors had the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fabinho in their squad.

After a 30-minute delay, the Asian Football Confederation decided to cancel the game due to "unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances," as mentioned on their website:

"The AFC reiterates its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of players, spectators and all people involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees."

It's currently unknown if the game will be played at a neutral venue. It's pertinent to note that Iran and Saudi Arabia had severed diplomatic relations in 2016 due to the execution of a Shiite cleric in the Kingdom.

The two countries normalised relations this year, leading to Al-Nassr playing Persepolis in Tehran and Al-Ittihad visiting Isfahan to play Sepahan, a game that eventually didn't go ahead.

How has Karim Benzema fared for Al-Ittihad this season?

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema arrived at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad this summer on a free transfer after a hugely success senior club career with Olympique Lyon and Los Blancos.

The 35-year-old has played six games for his new side so far - all in the Saudi Pro League - contributing three goals and two assists. Benzema bagged an assist on his debut in the 3-0 league win at Al-Raed last month.

The Frenchman notched up his first goal for them in the 4-0 win at Al-Riyadh, where he also provided an assist. He has scored thrice for Al-Ittihad in their last four league games, with the other goals coming against Al-Hilal (4-3 loss) and Al-Okhdood (1-0 win).