Karim Benzema in talks with one of Real Madrid’s fiercest rivals over potential transfer: Reports

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a potential move. The French striker's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of the season.

Benzema, 35, was amongst the goals in Madrid's 5-2 demolition of Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (February 21). He has bagged 18 goals in 24 games across competitions.

The Frenchman was instrumental in Real Madrid winning the double (Champions League and La Liga) last season. His prolific campaign of 44 goals in 46 appearances was rewarded with the illustrious 2022 Ballon d'Or prize.

Benzema has been in talks with Los Blancos over extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club's president Florentino Perez is keen to retain him.

However, Real Madrid are fearful that the veteran forward may depart in the summer and join their rivals PSG. According to El Nacional, Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants Benzema to become Lionel Messi's replacement.

Alongside this, former Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is in the frame to replace Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes. The latter is expected to be dismissed in the coming weeks.

One of the requests Zidane is reported to have made upon potentially taking the job is the acquisition of Benzema. The duo worked together for four seasons, lifting the UEFA Champions League three times. The Real Madrid skipper scored 108 goals in 207 games under the French coach.

Jamie Carragher claims Benzema's Real Madrid's 2021 UEFA Champions League triumph was lucky

Jamie Carragher on Madrid's 'lucky' 2021 Champions League win.

Real Madrid pulled off one of the most remarkable comeback victories over PSG in the last 16 of the 2021 Champions League. Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians in the driving seat, scoring two goals over the course of the two legs.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were sailing towards the quarterfinals. However, Los Blancos sprung into life in the 60th minute of the second leg. Karim Benzema scored an incredible hat-trick to knock PSG out of Europe's elite club competition.

It was just one of three phenomenal ties they played en route to the final. They beat Liverpool 1-0 at the Stade de France to claim the trophy for the 14th time. However, the Reds' former defender Carragher claims that Madrid were lucky. He told CBS Sports Golazo:

“I think Real Madrid is one of the luckiest teams to ever win the Champions League. [Against] PSG [they] scored two goals with [12] minutes to go. Chelsea took them to extra time. Man City [they] scored two in the last minute and in the final [Thibaut] Courtois was man of the match.”

Carragher's comments came before Madrid beat Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield. There wasn't much luck about the way Ancelotti's side romped to victory to put themselves on course to reach this season's quarter-finals.

