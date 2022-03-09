"Keep an eye"- Fabrizio Romano provides update on 2 key Chelsea transfer targets

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are pursuing deals for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Leeds United forward Raphina. Their pursuit of the duo could, however, stall due to Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the club amid Russia's ongoing invasions in Ukraine.

The Blues have had a long-standing interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. The Frenchman is regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in Europe. He joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and helped the Spanish side win the Europa League in his first season with the club.

Raphina has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season. He has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 26 league games this term. The Blues are reportedly keeping 'an eye' on Kounde and Raphina.

"He [Jules Kounde] is still top of the list but now what is next? Who will be the new owner and what budget will they have? Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, will they stay or not? There are many questions around Chelsea now and this is why they are unable to complete agreements," said Romano on the Here We Go Podcast as per thechelseachronicle.com.

"The other one from Leeds, they are not negotiating with the player because in case of relegation there could be clauses in Raphina's contract which change his price. But keep an eye on these two players," he added.

The Blues reportedly view Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to run down his deal with the Premier League giants.

The Blues are also reportedly keen to sign an attacker as well. Thomas Tuchel is believed to be frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, and Christian Pulisic this season. The trio have managed to score just ten Premier League goals between them this term.

Chelsea's summer transfer business is likely to be determined by their new owners

Chelsea's summer transfer business could depend on their new owners and what budget they will be provided. According to Football.London, Mohamed Al-Khereiji and his Saudi media company are interested in buying the Blues. Roman Abramovich reportedly values the club at £3 billion.

New York Jets owner Robert 'Woody' Johnson and Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Randadive are also rumored to be in the race to purchase the London-based club.

The Blues have won five Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, two Champions League titles, five FA Cups, and three League Cups under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

The Russian billionaire's successor will need to provide the club with adequate funds in order for them to continue winning trophies in the near future.

