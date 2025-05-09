Kevin De Bruyne’s wife begins house hunting as Manchester City hero enters talks to join ex-Manchester United star at new club: Reports

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne's wife has reportedly begun house hunting in Naples amid talks of the Belgian joining ex-Manchester United star Scott McTominay at Napoli. The Scottish midfielder left Manchester United to sign for the Italian side in the summer of 2024.

After 10 seasons with Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne announced his departure at the end of the season. The Belgian superstar will be leaving for free as his final contract expires in June 2025. De Bruyne is widely considered among the greatest legends of the Sky Blues, having won one UEFA Champions League, six Premier League titles, and two FA Cups, among other honors. Multiple clubs are reportedly interested in signing the 33-year-old, who might still have some years left in him to play at the top level.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t GOAL), Kevin De Bruyne's wife, Michele Lacroix, has begun house hunting in Naples. The Belgian is reportedly in talks to sign for Serie A side Napoli on a two-year deal. Antonio Conte's side is close to lifting the league title this season, making it a great opportunity for De Bruyne to win more silverware and try his luck in a new league.

The Manchester City superstar and his family are familiar with Naples, as they reportedly took frequent vacations there while playing in England. The family also visited ex-Napoli star Dries Mertens often, per GOAL. The Belgian also tied the knot with his wife, Michele, at a nearby destination called Sorrento.

Apart from Napoli, De Bruyne has also been linked to the MLS and the Saudi Pro League. It remains to be seen where the Belgian heads for the next chapter in his career.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville shares important Sir Alex Ferguson message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

In a conversation on the It's Called Soccer program, Manchester United legend Gary Neville shared a message legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson shared with them during his coaching days. Neville said the same message should be followed by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City this season, when they've not been at their best.

"But City are still on. There’s something about, when I played at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson used to say, if you can pick up a trophy or two in the season where you’re not at your best, don’t underestimate how important that is. And some of the most important trophies sometimes at football clubs are the Carabao Cups and FA Cups," Neville said.

The former Manchester United right-back claimed it could still be a great season for Manchester City if they finish second and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

"To keep that momentum going, there’s a new team that he’s building there. I think it would be a great season in what would be really a massive drop off for City in the league, from the standards that they’ve set, to pick up a trophy and get into the Champions League and potentially finish second," he added.

Manchester City are currently third in the league with 64 points from 35 games. Either way, they are expected to qualify for the UCL. Moreover, the Sky Blues are reportedly planning a major squad revamp this summer. With Rodri also back from injury, they could return to their best next season.

