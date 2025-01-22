Kyle Walker closing in on exit from Manchester City as club agree loan terms with Serie A giants: Reports

According to a report by Football Italia, Serie A giants AC Milan and Manchester City have reached an agreement that will see Kyle Walker head to Italy initially on loan. The two sides are ironing out the details to make the move permanent at a later date.

Walker has been a vital part of the City project since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for a reported €52.7 million. He has made 319 appearances for the club across all competitions to see them win six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League crown, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Kyle Walker's contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2026. But the defender is keen to make way as per the aforementioned report. He is currently the designated captain of the side.

"I've been here for two and a half years so, yeah, I'm confident that the club know what they're doing" - Haaland pleased to remain at Manchester City after contract extension

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is pleased to remain with the reigning English champions after he signed an extension of nine and a half years. The striker has been phenomenal since he joined the English outfit from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 for a reported €60 million.

Haaland, who followed his father's footsteps to represent the Sky Blues, has established himself as one of the most lethal finishers since moving to the Etihad. Speaking with the press following the announcement of his new contract, the 24-year-old said (via FotMob):

"No. I haven't thought of that or anything. I'm confident that the club know what they are doing. And, yeah, in the end... I really don't think I should speak much about this. I've been here for two and a half years so, yeah, I'm confident that the club know what they're doing."

The Norwegian also played down the possibility of joining another European giants, saying:

"To Madrid? I've just signed a nine-and-a-half-year contract with City, what can I say? I'm happy not to play for any of those teams, and with my choice. I'm looking forward to spending many more years in Manchester, and that's all, really."

Haaland is already the sixth-highest goal-scorer in Manchester City history, with 112 goals in 127 games. The striker hopes to surpass club-record goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, who scored 260 goals from 390 games for the side.

