Kylian Mbappe 'a fan' of Manchester United despite Liverpool interest - Reports

According to journalist Duncan Castles, French superstar Kylian Mbappe has admitted to being a fan of Manchester United. The PSG forward has been looking for a new challenge and has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool.

But a move to Spain doesn't look to be on the cards as both Real Madrid and Barcelona will not be able to afford the World Cup winner, after reportedly taking heavy hits financially due to the pandemic.

This leaves Liverpool as the front-runner for the Frenchman's signature, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to shoot those rumors down.

Speaking about a potential move for Mbappe, the Liverpool boss said, "Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don't see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don't see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that."

"OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story," Klopp added.

With Liverpool out of the picture, could Manchester United make a move for Mbappe?

Solskjaer is a fan of the French striker

With Mbappe reportedly having a soft spot for Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp ruling out a move to Liverpool, it could present United with an opportunity to actually sign the Frenchman.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in a 2019 interview, exclaimed that he was a fan of the French forward.

Speaking before their Champions League clash, the Solskjaer was asked about comparisons between Mbappe and Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement

The Manchester United boss explained, "Mbappe had a fantastic rise to stardom and he's got a fantastic smile about him. A great enthusiasm. And there will understandably be comparisons. I have seen Mbappe live once and Marcus every single day. Strikers don't really dominate football but the pair of them will have a massive impression on football for the next 10 years. They will really light it up."

Kylian Mbappe burst onto the scene with Monaco in 2016 as a 17-year-old. After leading the club to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals, the Frenchman was loaned out to PSG with an option to buy for what was then a world record transfer fee. Since joining PSG, Mbappe has gone on to win three more Ligue 1 titles and was a key part of the team that reached the Champions League finals last season.

Whether he goes to Liverpool or Manchester United, Mbappe is bound to be a revelation if he comes to the Premier League