Kylian Mbappe among 9 PSG stars who could leave this summer as part of mass exodus: Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for a mass exodus this summer. Reports suggest nine first-team players could be made available for transfer, including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

According to Marca, PSG are looking to reduce their incredible €300 million wage bill this summer. The club signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Georginio Wijnaldum last summer but failed to trim their squad.

PSG suffered a shock 3-2 aggregate defeat over two legs to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League this week. Despite boasting one of the best squads on paper in the world, Mauricio Pochettino's side once again failed to achieve their goals by winning on the continental stage.

PSG were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by OGC Nice in the round of 16 stage. The club could, therefore, be set to undergo some major changes this summer.

Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria's contracts with PSG are set to expire at the end of the season. Mbappe has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the Ligue 1 club and reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is widely expected to run down his contract with PSG and become a free agent this summer.

According to Sportsmole, Angel Di Maria is also set to run down his contract with PSG. The Argentine has attracted attention from Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are keen to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Leandro Paredes is another player who could be on his way out this summer, with reports suggesting that PSG won't stand in his way if a suitable bid is made.

Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye could also be transfer listed this summer. The 32-year-old has been a key member of PSG's squad in recent years, but is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, and Ander Herrera have all become fringe players at PSG and are therefore likely to part ways with the club this summer.

PSG must sign an adequate replacement for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to leave PSG this summer after the club's failure to progress to the latter stages of the Champions League. The Frenchman has been the club's talisman this season and has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 36 appearances for the club.

Mbappe has helped PSG win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles during his time with the club. He has won the Ligue 1 Top Goalscorer award thrice, and the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year twice. He has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 207 appearances for the club.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been unable to produce the goods for PSG on a consistent basis this season. Furthermore, at 34-years-of-age, Lionel Messi has entered the twilight stages of his career. The club must, therefore, sign an adequate replacement for Mbappe if the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner leaves the club.

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move to PSG as per le10sport. The Frenchman is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in Europe. His time with Barcelona has, however, been ravaged by injuries and off-field issues. Dembele could prove to be a risky signing for PSG.

