Kylian Mbappe asks PSG to renew superstar's contract amid rumors of exit - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly asked the club to extend Sergio Ramos’ contract, as he reckons the Spaniard is an integral part of the project.

Ramos, who joined the Parisians as a free agent in 2021, is out of contract this summer. There have been speculations that the four-time UEFA Champions League winner's deal won't be renewed by the Parisians.

However, according to Eduardo Inda from Spanish show Chiringuito de Jugones, Ramos has a believer in Mbappe, who has asked the club to extend the former Real Madrid man’s stay. Inda said (via El Nacional):

“The passive subject of the news is Mbappe, but the active one is Sergio Ramos. The owner or whoever it is of PSG, the person who betrayed Real Madrid, has asked them to make an effort to keep Ramos.”

Inda also added that Ramos’ new contract could be for one year and might come with a pay cut:

“Sergio has been negotiating his continuity for one more year with the Parisian team. They want to lower his contract. I already explained that Luis Campos warned about salary cuts of 50%. Mbappe has thrown a spear in favour of Ramos because he believes he is one of the few signings who has shown commitment to the club.”

As per El Nacional, Mbappe was promised a major say in the club’s incomings and outgoings when he signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May last year, snubbing Real Madrid.

It has been claimed that Kylian Mbappe is set to spearhead a new era in Paris, possibly without Lionel Messi and Neymar. He wants to surround himself with the best players who are committed to the club and feels Ramos is one of them.

Since joining Les Parisiens in 2021, Ramos has featured in 54 games across competitions, scoring five times.

PSG attacker Neymar prepared to leave this summer, amid Premier League interest

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, PSG attacker Neymar is prepared to bid the club adieu in the summer. The Parisians have been trying to get rid of the player for a while.

Neymar was recently subjected to mass jeering outside his Paris home, which might have acted as a catalyst behind his decision. It has been reported that the 31-year-old winger is drawing interest from Saudi Arabia but is eager to remain in Europe.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are believed to be interested in his services.

Since joining from Barcelona for a record €222 million fee in 2017, Neymar has played 173 games for PSG across competitions, scoring 118 times and claiming 77 assists. His contract expires in 2025.

