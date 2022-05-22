Kylian Mbappe would have been assigned Luka Modric's number 10 jersey at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid had a grand presentation ceremony planned for Kylian Mbappe before he made a U-turn and signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

PSG brought their 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign to an end with a thumping 5-0 victory over Metz on Saturday. Mbappe scored a hat-trick for the Parisians, while Angel Di Maria and Neymar netted a goal each.

While he took the match ball home, Mbappe grabbed the headlines for something bigger on the night. Ahead of the game, PSG announced that the 23-year-old has extended his contract with them until the summer of 2025.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the news was certainly not well received by Real Madrid. Los Blancos spent months on a deal for the forward and were confident of signing him on a free transfer this summer.

The La Liga champions were all ready to welcome their new Galactico at the end of the season. According to the aforementioned source, they had planned a presentation ceremony for the France international on 13th June.

Santi Aouna @Santi_J_FM Info : La direction du Real est vraiment dégoûtée après le fiasco Mbappé .



• Le club voulait le présenter le 13 juin.



• Le n•10 était pour lui.



• Les cadres offensifs, avec qui il avait échangé, se voyaient déjà évoluer à ses côtés.



Real Madrid were even prepared to hand Luka Modric's number 10 shirt to Mbappe ahead of the 2022-23 season, as per the report. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was reportedly hopeful of presenting the Frenchman as the club's new number 10 with great fanfare next month.

However, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit were left heartbroken when the forward informed Perez of his decision to remain at PSG on Saturday morning. There have also been suggestions that the president informed Real Madrid players that the player will not be joining them before the news was officially announced.

It now remains to be seen how the La Liga champions will react to the setback in their efforts to sign the PSG superstar.

Real Madrid star posts cryptic response to Mbappe's new deal

Apart from officials, Los Blancos players also appear to have been disappointed with the 23-year-old's decision to stay at the Parc des Princes. Multiple players have posted cryptic messages on social media on the back of Saturday's news.

Fede Valverde seems to be among those to have reacted to the Frenchman's new contract with PSG. He wrote on Instagram:

"End of an amazing season. Being from Madrid is a privilege that not everyone can have."

Apart from Valverde, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez also appeared to post cryptic messages on social media.

