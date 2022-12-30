Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG at the end of the season - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided to leave the club next summer and will communicate his decision to their board in the coming days.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, he's unhappy with the PSG management for their unkept promises. He is also looking to grow as a professional elsewhere as the Frenchman believes he's achieved everything at the club.

Back in May, Mbappe was on the brink of joining Real Madrid with his contract with the French club expiring. However, the Parisians convinced him to stay with a bumper contract offer that made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. The contract also reportedly gave him the power to chime in on transfer decisions.

However, uncertainty surrounding his future remains, especially with reports of a rift between Mbappe and Neymar Jr. and then Lionel Messi.

Mbappe and Messi also contested the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup final with France and Argentina respectively. The two were seen celebrating their goals on each other's faces, suggesting that all might not be well between them. However, they were then seen embracing each other after the full-time whistle.

433 @433



games

goals



Machine 🤖 Kylian Mbappé in 2022:gamesgoalsMachine 🤖 Kylian Mbappé in 2022:5️⃣6️⃣ games5️⃣6️⃣ goals Machine 🤖 https://t.co/AE9MGf8Bu4

At 24, Mbappe has already become one of the world's best players. However, perhaps he wants to shine on his own instead of having to share the limelight with two other big stars.

Sport also reports that he's ready to take a salary cut to facilitate his departure. He hopes that PSG will lower their asking price so that it doesn't become a hindrance in seeking a move.

Mbappe wants the club to negotiate below €150 million, which is the price that Real Madrid are willing to offer for his services.

If he does indeed push for an exit, it would mark a complete 180 in his transfer saga less than a year after signing his lucrative contract extension.

Signed on a staggering €180 million transfer from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan, Mbappe has been a key player for PSG ever since. He has scored 191 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions and is just nine goals away from being the club's all-time top scorer.

His exploits have helped the side to 11 titles during this period, including four in Ligue 1, although a Champions League medal has eluded him so far.

Kylian Mbappe and PSG back with a bang

PSG resumed their 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday (December 28). They secured a 2-1 league win over Strasbourg, with Kylian Mbappe netting a 96th-minute winning penalty.

B/R Football @brfootball Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute Ten days after scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, Kylian Mbappé wins it for PSG in the 95th minute 💥 https://t.co/suCfUaiykI

That makes it 13 top-flight goals in 15 games for him already, two more than anybody else in the division.

Neymar, however, didn't have a particularly memorable return as the Brazilian was sent off following an altercation with the referee.

Lionel Messi will join the squad in early January.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes