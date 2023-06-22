Kylian Mbappe demands PSG to fulfill one big condition to agree to leave this summer: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe would reportedly green-light his transfer if the club agree to pay a portion of his bonus.

Earlier this month, Kylian Mbappe sent an official letter to PSG, declaring that he will not trigger the one-year extension clause in his contract. This means that the former Monaco man would leave the club as a free agent in June 2024, costing the Parisian club fortunes. As per Fabrizio Romano, PSG want Mbappe to either change his mind or leave the club this summer itself.

As per Spanish outlet Defensa Central, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will agree to leave Paris only if the club pays a portion of his loyalty bonus. When extending Mbappe’s contract in May 2022, the Ligue 1 giants agreed to pay him a loyalty bonus of €70-80 million per season. It has been claimed that the jet-heeled attacker wants at least half of the amount to depart the club this summer.

If the club gives in to his demand, he would be willing to move to Real Madrid. It is believed that the 14-time European champions could pay between €150 million and €180 million for the player’s services. For the time being, the Whites are patiently keeping tabs on the developments in Paris.

In a recent interview from the French national team camp, the 24-year-old stated he intended to fulfill his contractual obligations and was happy to remain at the club next season. It will be interesting to see if Les Parisiens try to persuade him to leave this summer or retain his services for one more season.

Mbappe, who has been at the club since the summer of 2017, has scored 212 times and claimed 98 assists in 260 appearances across competitions. He has won five Ligue 1 titles and two Coupe de France trophies with PSG amongst other honors.

PSG initiate contact with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane's camp

With Kylian Mbappe’s future in the air, PSG have reportedly made contact with Tottenham Hotspur star and Manchester United target Harry Kane. According to transfer insider Matteo Moretto, the club are in conversation with Kane’s camp to understand his requirements. Only after knowing about his demands are they expected to open talks with Spurs.

Kane sees his contract expire in June 2024. The Premier League side want him to sign an extension but the Englishman reportedly wants a new challenge this summer. He has thus far played 435 games for the Lilywhites in all competitions, scoring 280 times and claiming 64 assists.

