Kylian Mbappe displays broad smile as he responds to question on whether he would prefer to join Real Madrid or Liverpool amid talk of PSG exit in January: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was recently seen with a broad smile when asked about whether he will prefer Real Madrid or Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in recent times. The 2018 World Cup winner's future could be at Liverpool or Real Madrid, with a potential transfer looming in January.

According to RMC Sport (via Mirror), Mbappe was at the campaign launch of his philanthropic initiative 'Inspired by KM' earlier this week. It is an initiative to help children in Paris to fulfill their dreams.

Mbappe was notably asked about his footballing future at the event. When directly asked if he would prefer to join Real Madrid or Liverpool, he was said to have smiled broadly in response, while keeping mum.

DaveOCKOP

NEW: Marca and RMC report that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January and that Real Madrid are not exploring the possibility of signing him meaning Liverpool could be the only viable alternative.

He is said to have eventually responded, according to the RMC Sport report:

"For now, a second World Cup. After that, I don't know."

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been the most interested in Mbappe. This is even after the forward went on to sign a mega-contract with PSG earlier in the summer.

The Madridistas were understandably upset when news of his contract extension with the Parisians broke, as they were widely believed to be his next destination.

The Anfield Talk



Liverpool is an option for Kylian Mbappe. Due to Liverpool's lack of investment in the summer, they can bid €150m for the want-away PSG forward.

The Spanish giants went on to win the UEFA Champions League. Real president Florentino Perez also noted that the Frenchman would be sorry for rejecting them. Perez notably launched into detail about how the move came crashing down, expressing:

"We wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave; he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream."

The 23-year-old has started the ongoing season brilliantly, scoring 12 goals in 13 matches in all competitions.

PSG superstar Mbappe holds meeting with Liverpool owner

While Los Blancos were widely believed to be the most likely option for the young forward, Liverpool have become a rather remarkable destination in recent times. According to the Express, he is said to have held a meeting with Reds owner John Henry on the business magnate's private jet.

While his goalscoring expertise has not stalled, the forward has reportedly been unhappy behind the scenes. The France international has been dealt a series of broken promises by the Parisian chiefs, which has cemented his decision to leave.

With the January transfer window looming, the star's future will likely be decided sooner rather than later.

