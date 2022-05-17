Kylian Mbappe 'flattered' by interest from English giants but rules out Premier League move in favour of Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has reportedly ruled out a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. The Frenchman is set to join Real Madrid in the summer, amidst interest from the Reds.

According to Marca, Liverpool have been huge admirers of Mbappe, and although the Frenchman is flattered by the interest, his heart is set on joining Real Madrid this summer. The report states that Mbappe made up his mind a few days ago and will most likely be joining the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

When asked about the reported links to Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday:

"Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! Actually nothing to say about that. Between Kylian and Liverpool, it’s all set. It’s all fine. We of course like him, if we didn’t like him we’d have to question ourselves. But we are not, we cannot, be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved but that’s fine. He’s still a great player."

Kylian Mbappe has been in stunning form this season, having scored 36 goals and provided 21 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid close to signing Kylian Mbappe on a free

PSG have been hopeful that the striker will make a u-turn on his decision to leave and extend his contract with the club. However, Real Madrid are now confident of getting a deal over the line. The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Los Blancos over the last few years.

The Spanish giants saw a reported €200 million bid rejected by PSG last summer, but will now be able to sign Mbappe as a free agent at the end of the season. The striker has stated that he will announce his decsion soon. He said earlier this week:

“It will be known very soon, it’s almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost. Why was I so slow? You have to respect all parties. I know that people expected a lot from me. That's normal. I'm in a hurry too. But it's not only about me. But here it is, it's finished right now, there are just some details left."

