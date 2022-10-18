Kylian Mbappe involuntarily dismissed transfer rumors after pressure from PSG - Reports

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe was reportedly coerced into denying transfer rumors linking him with an exit from the club.

According to L'Equipe (via Get French Football News), the act was designed by the club itself to cool down rumors regarding the future of their superstar.

Mbappe, who signed a new extension to his contract earlier this summer, was linked with a January 2023 exit amid reports of discontent with the club.

The 23-year-old was reportedly intentionally sent by the club to address the media before their Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille last weekend. He was also told to deny all allegations regarding a transfer away from PSG.

Mbappe told the media:

“My entourage was at my little brother’s game. All the people who take care of me were not there. So we were flabbergasted when we learned about it (the reports).”

Prior to their UEFA Champions League game against SL Benfica last week, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos had said:

“I am with Kylian every day. He never asked me to leave in January. And I was with the president (Nasser Al-Khelaifi), and he never asked the president to let him leave in January. That means it is not a player statement.”

Reports understand Mbappe has not yet directly spoken with Al-Khelaifi himself but was nonetheless instructed to deny all rumors of any exit.

The France forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool among other clubs, despite signing a new deal this summer.

PSG in fine form despite off-field controversies

Superstar egos clash rather often and it has been a regular recurrence at PSG. This season has been no different with rumors involving Mbappe and potential feuds with Neymar Jr. leading the headlines.

Despite such off-field antics, the team has played some scintillating attacking football. Lionel Messi and Neymar have been in imperious form for the Ligue 1 giants, who are at the top of the French top flight standings.

PSG are one of the only unbeaten teams across Europe's top five leagues and have picked up 29 points from their first 11 league games. They are three points clear of second-placed FC Lorient.

Christophe Galtier's side are also top of their Champions League group, which consists of Benfica, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa. They have won two of their European matches, while drawing the other two.

