Kylian Mbappe could move into Cristiano Ronaldo’s mansion in La Finca if he joins Real Madrid: Reports 

Kylian Mbappe could reportedly be set to move into Cristiano Ronaldo's mansion in La Finca should he join Real Madrid this summer.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (via depor) reports that Mbappe could end up living in his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's mansion. His former France teammate and Los Blancos icon Karim Benzema is reported to have recommended this.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker is being heavily linked with a transfer to the La Liga giants. If he does head to Real Madrid, he is reportedly eying living in the luxurious neighborhood of La Finca.

Mbappe will have many familiar faces from the Madrid squad as neighbors should he decide to move there. Toni Kroos and David Alaba also live in the area and this could help the Frenchman settle in.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the La Finca mansion when he joined Juventus from Los Merengues in 2018. The property is reportedly for rent having been closed since the Portuguese icon departed the Spanish capital.

The mansion stands at 4,000 square meters and features avant-garde architecture. It also features a large outdoor pool, garden area, a jacuzzi, gym, football pitch and cyro-chamber.

The property has five bedrooms, with four of them stated to have a private bathroom. There are also other rooms for service and it also has an entrance hall, office and kitchen.

Ronaldo is reported to have paid a jaw-dropping €5 million for the mansion in 2010. It could soon be home to a new Galactico if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez can get a deal across the line.

Reports claim that Madrid are confident of wrapping up a deal for the 24-year-old before the pre-season starts. The transfer could cost around €200 million and it would bring an end to Los Blancos' long-running chase for the France captain.

Kylian Mbappe was in sensational form in the season gone by, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He has a year left on his contract with PSG but has informed them he will not be extending it.

The Parisian attacker could follow in the footsteps of his hero Cristiano Ronaldo. Not just by joining Real Madrid but also by residing in his mansion.

When Kylian Mbappe dubbed Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Kylian Mbappe clashed with his potential new landlord Ronaldo in 2020.

Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo squared off in UEFA Nations League action back in 2020. It was a drab affair with France drawing 0-0 with Portugal and neither forward managing to get on the scoresheet.

However, it was intriguing to see Mbappe come up against Ronaldo in the passing of the torch type moment. The PSG forward posted a picture of the pair exchanging pleasantries after the clash at the Stade de France. He captioned it:

"Idol (King), (Goat)."

Kylian Mbappe's words came before Cristiano Ronaldo's longtime rival Lionel Messi joined him at PSG. Despite this, the Frenchman's admiration for the Real Madrid icon has never wavered.

Ronaldo became an all-time great at the Santiago Bernabeu. He scored 450 goals and provided 131 assists in 438 matches. He won the UEFA Champions League four times and the La Liga title twice. He finished as La Liga's top goalscorer on three occasions.

