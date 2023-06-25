Real Madrid make significant headway in deal for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly moved one step closer to sealing the capture of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Los Blancos are now optimistic about signing Mbappe. A deal for the Frenchman could reportedly be completed before pre-season and even in the next two weeks.

Kylian Mbappe's situation at PSG seems to have become untenable after he sent a letter to the Ligue 1 champions. He stated his intentions not to sign a new contract or extend his current one in that letter.

Reports claim that this infuriated the Parisians and they have given Mbappe an ultimatum. He is to either sign a new deal or he will be sold. He has a year left on his contract.

Real Madrid reportedly have €200 million prepared as they look to swoop for their long-term target. Mbappe, 24, was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last year.

However, he put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the option of a further year. The France captain turned down Los Blancos in the process but he is now seemingly closing on a transfer to the La Liga giants.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of Europe's most in-form attackers and enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions as his PSG side went on to win the Ligue 1 title.

The Frenchman arrived at the Parc des Princes from AS Monaco in 2018 for €180 million. He has finished as Ligue 1 top scorer on five occasions during his time in the French capital.

However, Mbappe hasn't appeared to be overly satisfied with life at PSG behind closed doors. The striker was enraged with the Parisians when he perceived them to have overused him in a promotional video for the 2023-24 campaign's season tickets.

Real Madrid are now set to take advantage of the contract standoff between Mbappe and the Ligue 1 champions. His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu seems to be moving closer.

Kylian Mbappe's former PSG teammate Lionel Messi advises him to leave amid Real Madrid interest

Lionel Messi took a dig at PSG and urged Kylian Mbappe to head to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has already seen Lionel Messi leave PSG this summer. The Argentine icon has joined MLS side Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract.

However, Messi reportedly had a parting message for the French international. Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims the 36-year-old urged him to leave and go to Real Madrid if he wanted to:

“I’d rather you go to Barça but, if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve a real project: a winning project.”

Messi had a somewhat tumultuous spell in Paris amid issues with the club's fans. He made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in early May which infuriated PSG ultras. Supporters swarmed the Ligue 1 giants' headquarters demanding that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner leave and he did so.

However, there were problems even before that as the Argentine struggled with adaption. His arrival in 2021 was expected to lead to the Parisians finally winning the UEFA Champions but that didn't happen.

Poll : 0 votes