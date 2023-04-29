Kylian Mbappe pushing PSG to sign Manchester United target - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly pushing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani.

As reported by Express Sport, the newly-appointed France captain is a huge admirer of his compatriot and wants him at the Parc des Princes.

PSG's interest in Kolo Muani could be a bad piece of news for Manchester United, who have reportedly identified the Frenchman as a potential target for the summer.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is understood to be desperate to sign a new striker to ease the burden off the shoulders of Marcus Rashford.

The England international is having the best season of his career, having already found the back of the net 29 times in 50 games this season.

However, the Red Devils are in dire need of another proven goalscorer in their ranks considering Bruno Fernandes is their second highest scorer with 10 goals across competitions.

Ten Hag is understood to be eyeing a move for Kolo Muani alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

Kolo Muani has enjoyed himself in Eintracht Frankfurt colours since joining the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer last summer from Nantes.

The versatile attacker has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 40 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side this season.

It has been claimed that Frankfurt could be happy to part ways with their star forward for a fee of £88 million.

PSG are understood to be keen on an overhaul of their squad in the summer as they need to trim their wage bill.

Lionel Messi has been rumored to be leaving the Ligue 1 champions with his contract expiry, while Neymar's future is also up in the air.

PSG willing to sell Chelsea and Manchester United target for £60m this summer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set a £50-60 million price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international has been a target for both clubs since his time at Inter Milan, but they could not lure him to Stamford Bridge.

As reported by Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head for Hakimi in the summer.

PSG are believed to be happy to sell the right-back for a fee of £50-60 million.

Chelsea have already signed Malo Gusto to deputize to Reece James but the Blues are concerned with the Englishman's injury problems.

Manchester United are also keen on signing a right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both struggling to impress on a consistent basis.

