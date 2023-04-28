PSG willing to sell Chelsea and Manchester United target for £60m this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] have reportedly set a £50-60million price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan right-back has been a target for the Blues since his time at Inter Milan, but they could not lure him to Stamford Bridge.

As per a report in Football Insider, Chelsea and Manchester United are set to battle in the summer for Hakimi and PSG are open to selling the right-back.

Chelsea have signed Malo Gusto as a backup to Reece James, but the Englishman's injury issues still worry them. The Blues completed a £26.3million deal for Gusto in January, but he will remain on loan at Lyon for until the summer.

Hakimi confirmed in 2022 that he had offers from two clubs, but chose to move to Paris. He was quoted by Football London saying:

"I had two offers, one from Chelsea and one from Paris Saint-Germain. But I felt I had to come to Paris, that I would have been happy there. PSG is a great club, I really appreciate the support the fans gave me straight away. I was lucky because so many other champions joined me. I feel good at PSG, we have a dream team and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Manchester United are keen on signing a right-back as Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his options in the position. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Digo Dalot have had purple patches this season, but have failed to consistently perform at a high level.

Manchester United legend wants the Red Devils to sign a right-back to unlock Jadon Sancho

Paul Scholes believes Manchester United should sign an attacking right-back to bring out the best in Jadon Sancho. The United legend claimed that Sancho hasn't performed at his best because he has been isolated too often on his flank.

As per the Daily Mail, Scholes said:

"Not yet I don't think, I still think there's a lot more to come from him. He obviously had his issues and problems that the manager dealt with, he came back and scored a couple of goals. I still think there's a player in there, he just needs the right players around him."

He added:

"Remember at Dortmund before, he had a flying right-back going on all the time, which really helped him because he's not a quick player, he's more of a skilful player who wants to play football, he wants to play with his centre-forward and right-back. If United can possibly find a better right-back it might make him a different proposition."

Hakimi and Sancho formed a devastating partnership on the right-flank during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Poll : 0 votes