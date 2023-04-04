Kylian Mbappe receives 10 times his monthly salary as staggering annual loyalty bonus from PSG: Reports

Kylian Mbappe reportedly receives 10 times his monthly salary as an annual loyalty bonus from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to French outlet L'Equipe (h/t @DeadlineDayLive), the Frenchman earns €60 million per year as a loyalty bonus. His monthly salary, meanwhile, stands at €6 million, which makes him one of the richest footballers in the world.

Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last summer after his previous contract at the Parc des Princes expired. However, he rejected a move to the Spanish club in favor of extending his stay in Paris until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old's new contract made him one of the most powerful footballers in the world. On top of the big financial incentives, Mbappe was apparently given some say in the club's decision-making process.

The massive yearly loyalty bonus seems to have been a part of the French international's new deal at PSG. One can see why Les Parisiens wanted to hold on to him. With 202 goals in 251 club games across competitions, he is the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Mbappe also won the Golden Boot award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring eight times in Qatar. He was recently named France's captain by Didier Deschamps, making him the youngest captain in Les Bleus' history.

Kylian Mbappe makes UCL promise to PSG Ultras - Reports

Kylian Mbappe in action for France against Ireland in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly made a promise to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ultras - the club's radical fan group - that he will bring the UEFA Champions League to Paris.

As per RMC Sport (h/t BeSoccer), he attended an event with a section of the club's radical fans where he picked up the megaphone and pledged his loyalty to PSG. He also promised them success in Europe, something which has eluded Les Parisiens throughout their history.

They have never won the UEFA Champions League or the European Cup. Their UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1995-96) and UEFA Intertoto Cup (2001) wins remain their only pieces of silverware in continental competitions.

Mbappe's pledge came amidst the backdrop of the French giants' elimination from the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich last month. PSG finished as runners-up in the 2019-20 Champions League season, which remains their best finish in the competition to date.

Mbappe has done his part for the Paris-based club in the competition, scoring 34 goals and providing 26 assists in 52 games since joining them in the summer of 2017.

