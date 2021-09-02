Kylian Mbappe rejected PSG contract that would have made him earn more than Ronaldo and Messi - Reports

Kylian Mbappe had reportedly turned down a massive contract extension from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prior to his failed move to Real Madrid. The PSG forward has had an interesting summer in Paris.

With only one year left on his PSG contract, he was subjected to immense transfer speculation, with Real Madrid leading the chasing pack. The Spanish club submitted multiple bids of up to €200 million to sign the 22-year-old forward. However, PSG turned them all down.

It is now being reported that PSG themselves offered Mbappe a contract extension. In an attempt to convince the French World Cup winner, PSG were ready to make him the highest-paid player in the world.

French outlet Le Parisian reported that PSG had offered Mbappe a €45 million-a-year contract to extend his stay in France. It would have made the PSG forward the highest-paid footballer on the planet, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, the French forward turned it down in order to pursue his Real Madrid dream.

Why did PSG not sell Mbappe

Looking back on the summer transfer negotiations between PSG and Real Madrid, it is hard to understand why the French club did not sell Mbappe. However, a list of reasons can be deciphered behind their bizarre decision.

PSG bought Mbappe from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco for a staggering €180 million in 2017. Real Madrid's initial bid did not equal that amount. PSG sporting director Leonardo made it clear during the negotiations that PSG would not settle for any amount less than what they signed Mbappe for.

However, the question still remains why PSG turned down Madrid's €200m offer for Mbappe. The Paris club have assembled a team that is blessed with a superstar in each and every position. The crown jewel of that team is the front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

🤯 The moment Leo Messi met with the 🔴🔵 fans! #PSGxMESSIpic.twitter.com/x30NhCRQEx — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

PSG, who are desperate to win the Champions League, may have felt that it would be worth the risk of losing Mbappe for free next year. This, in turn, will provide them with a better opportunity to win the coveted Champions League trophy this season.

Finally, another reason that might be working in the minds of the PSG board is that Mbappe still has 12 months left on his contract. This means PSG will have another year to convince the French forward to turn down a move to Real Madrid.

After all, the Parisian club are providing him with money, trophies and superstars for team-mates. It doesn't really get any better in football.

