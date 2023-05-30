Kylian Mbappe requests Nasser Al-Khelaifi to allow PSG superstar to stay at the club amid exit rumors: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly playing a key role in persuading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to extend Sergio Ramos' stay with the club.

El Nacional reports that Mbappe is trying to ensure Ramos remains with the Ligue 1 champions. It is stated that the Frenchman is the defender's ally in the dressing room and they share an excellent relationship. Mbappe has reportedly asked Al-Khelaifi to keep Ramos in the dressing room and he is pushing for a renewal.

Ramos' contract expires in June and speculation is growing over his future with the Parisians. The arrival of Milan Skriniar has only further complicated matters for the Spanish defender.

However, Ramos, 37, may yet be handed a renewal by Al-Khelaifi. This is despite Christophe Galtier seemingly being dismissed, with the French tactician counting on the Real Madrid legend as a vital part of his side.

Ramos will have to take a 50% wage cut to secure his stay at the Parc des Princes. He enjoyed a fruitful season after a difficult debut campaign with PSG. He made 44 appearances across competitions, helping the side keep 13 clean sheets. The Spaniard also chipped in with four-goal contributions.

The former Madrid captain has just won his second Ligue 1 title but is being linked with a potential move outside of Europe. He is reportedly receiving offers from Japan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the MLS.

Kylian Mbappe vows to stay at PSG after picking up Ligue 1 Player of the Season award

Kylian Mbappe intends to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he intends to be at PSG come next season. The French forward's future is constantly speculated about despite signing a new three-year deal in May 2022.

The 24-year-old was able to focus on his football despite the doubts over his future. He scored a remarkable 40 goals and contributed 10 assists in 42 games across competitions. This included 28 goals in 33 league games and he finished as Ligue 1's top scorer.

Mbappe vowed to stay at the Parc des Princes and honor his contract. He said after winning the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award (via GOAL):

"Next year I will play at Paris Saint-Germain, I still have a contract, I will honour my contract."

Talk of a potential move to Real Madrid have been constant for Kylian Mbappe this season. Los Blancos were eager to sign him last year when his contract was expiring but he opted to remain with PSG.

