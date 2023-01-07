Kylian Mbappe's best friend wants to leave PSG and join Real Madrid - Reports

Kylian Mbappe's best friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and join Real Madrid. As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, Hakimi wants to move back to his boyhood club if such an opportunity were to arise.

The Spanish publication claims that Carlo Ancelotti is more than happy with the side that won both La Liga and the Champions League last season. However, Los Blancos are expected to be keen on reinforcements in a number of areas in the summer.

While their priority is believed to be Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, a new right-back could also be on the cards.

Dani Carvajal has been excellent for the Spanish giants over the years but has entered his thirties and has struggled with injury issues. Versatile winger Jesus Vazquez has been a decent deputy while Alvaro Odriozola has not played a single minute this season.

Achraf Hakimi, who came through the youth ranks of Real Madrid before making a name for himself elsewhere, is a name being considered by Los Blancos president Fiorentino Perez.

This friendship Hakimi and Mbappe really took a picture in front of their initials

The Morocco international is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football at the moment. He is one of the cornerstones of the star-studded PSG side that boasts some of the biggest superstars on the planet.

Hakimi has come through Real Madrid's La Fábrica academy after being snapped up from Colonia Ofigevi back in 2006. The PSG defender became the first-ever Moroccan player to play for Los Blancos at the age of just 19. However, he could not force himself into Real Madrid's first team on a weekly basis.

The Morocco international made just 17 appearances for his boyhood club before joining Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan spell. He completed a €40 million move to Inter Milan in 2020 before securing a €60 million move to PSG the following year.

Hakimi is under contract at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2026 and will be quite difficult to lure away from the French capital club.

Real Madrid willing to sacrifice Kylian Mbappe pursuit from PSG to accommodate 2 superstar signings

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sacrifice their pursuit of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as they look to sign Bellingham and Endrick Felipe.

Mbappe has reportedly re-emerged as a future target for Los Blancos following his stellar World Cup campaign for France. The Frenchman opted not to move to the Spanish capital as a free agent last summer, choosing to re-sign with PSG.

However, Los Blancos are ready to let the dream of landing the attacker go if they can land both Bellingham and Endrick.

Endrick has officially been signed from Palmeiras and will move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are expected to continue their pursuit of Bellingham's signature.

