Kylian Mbappe set to inform Nasser Al-Khelaifi about his desire to leave PSG in favour of European giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to inform Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he wants to join Real Madrid.

According to a former agent François Gallardo (via El Nacional) Mbappe, 24, has regrets and wants to leave the Parc des Princes. He is quoted as saying:

"Mbappé is looking forward to finishing the season to announce his departure from PSG to Real Madrid... the situation in the Parisian club is very delicate, the worst is yet to come and he wants to leave now."

Mbappe was widely expected to leave the Parisians for Madrid in the summer of 2022 when his contract was expiring. However, he put pen to paper on a new three-year deal, snubbing Los Blancos in the process.

Yet, PSG's season has ultimately been a failure as they exited the UEFA Champions League in the last 16. Mbappe has been in red-hot form scoring 35 goals in 38 games across competitions. But the French striker has never seemed satisfied with life at the Parc des Princes.

The report adds that the forward will have to go public with his desire to leave Christophe Galtier's side and join Real Madrid. Only then will Los Merengues president Florentino Perez sit down and negotiate a deal with Parisian president Al-Khelaifi.

Perez wants to make it abundantly clear that Mbappe does not go back on his word as was the case in 2022. The Frenchman knows that the chances of winning a Ballon d'Or and the Champions League are more likely at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe was at loggerheads with PSG over a promotional video

Kylian Mbappe slammed his club for overusing him in promotional video.

Kylian Mbappe was left infuriated in April when PSG released a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets. The French striker was heavily featured in the video and took to social media to display his displeasure over this. He wrote:

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day. I disagree with this posted video. That's why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain. Cordially.”

This led to the Parisians pulling the video from their website and holding talks with the player over the situation. Galtier insisted that the matter had been put to bed after those talks were held. He said (via ESPN):

"I know there have been a lot of discussions between the management and Kylian. The incident, or misunderstanding, has been cleared up."

Kylian Mbappe is attempting to win his sixth Ligue 1 title with the Parisians. They currently sit top of the league, with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille and five games remaining.

