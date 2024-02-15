Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG as free agent in the summer - Reports

French superstar Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer as a free agent once his contract with the club expires. The forward will bring to an end his six-year stay at the Parc Des Princes.

Speculation about Mbappe has dominated multiple transfer windows, as the 25-year-old has long been on the radar of multiple clubs. Spanish giants Real Madrid, in particular, have been very keen on the former AS Monaco star and even had a bid rejected in 2022.

The Athletic reports that Kylian Mbappe has shared his resolution with PSG chairman Nasser El-Khelaifi, and will leave the club once his contract runs out. The club will save around €200 million from the decision and will turn its focus to developing younger players.

Mbappe was frozen out of the team in the summer after refusing to hold talks with the club over a new contract. The forward was reinstated into the squad after agreeing to let go of the €80 million loyalty bonus he would have gotten this season.

Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the race to sign Mbappe in the summer, having made contact with the forward and his representatives. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish giants are closing in on a deal to sign the forward in a blockbuster summer transfer.

Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG as a club legend, having managed to break the club's goalscoring record in just six years. He joined the club from AS Monaco in 2017 and has registered 243 goals and 105 assists in 290 games for the Parisians.

He will become the third high-profile forward to leave the club in three transfer windows, after Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe on target as PSG down Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe scored for PSG as they defeated Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 14. The French champions narrowly escaped elimination from the group stage of the competition, having qualified alongside Borussia Dortmund.

Real Sociedad more than matched PSG in the opening exchanges, denying the French side any clear openings at home. Their resistance was broken two minutes shy of the hour mark when Mbappe scored his fourth goal in the competition this season.

PSG sealed a first-leg win when France U-21 international Bradley Barcola in the 70th minute of the encounter. Their Spanish opponents failed to get on the scoresheet in the first leg of the encounter, handing them a tough task in the second leg next month. The second leg will take place at the Anoeta Stadium on March 5.