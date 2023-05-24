Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to pocket a staggering €90 million should he decide to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Mbappe's future in the French capital was up for debate last summer with Real Madrid circling around to secure his signature after the expiration of his contract. The France captain, however, penned a new three-year deal with PSG to nerf interest.

Although there were doubts surrounding his future last summer, Kylian Mbappe is expected to stay put at the Parc des Princes this time around. According to French outlet RMC Sport (via Get Football News France), the club hierarchy will have to offer their star forward €90 million in September. This seems to be some sort of a clause that was inserted during his contract renewal a year ago.

The €90 million bonus could be the reason why Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at the club for at least another season. The 24-year-old forward, however, could be on the move next summer. According to L’Equipe, the third year in Kylian Mbappe's contract is optional and can only be triggered by the player and not by PSG themselves.

The former AS Monaco man therefore could be available on a free transfer as early as at the end of the 2023-24 season if he does not trigger the clause.

Kylian Mbappe's future has been up for debate for a number of years now and continues to be so despite the Frenchman being under contract by PSG. According to the Metro, the attacker is already getting linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid for a potential 2024 move.

It is understandable why clubs are keeping an eye on Mbappe's availability. The 2018 World Cup winner is one of the finest forwards in world football at the moment and is still yet to hit his absolute prime.

Mbappe is currently valued at €180 million by Transfermarkt. Therefore, to get a proven goalscorer for free would attract a host of clubs in 12 months' time should he decide not to stay with Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Mbappe leave in the coming years, he would go down as one of PSG's greatest players. At the time of writing, Mbappe has scored an astounding 211 goals and provided 97 assists from 258 games for the French club across all competitions. He has helped the Parisians win four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France titles.

Kylian Mbappe is guiding PSG to yet another Ligue 1 title

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed yet another brilliant season in front of goal for Paris Saint-Germain. The France star has netted 40 goals and provided nine assists from 41 games across all competitions. This includes a tally of 28 goals and five assists from 32 games in Ligue 1.

As things stand, Kylian Mbappe is leading the goalscoring charts for the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. He has scored two more goals than Olympique Lyonnais forward Alexandre Lacazette this season.

Both Mbappe and PSG are chasing yet another Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier's side are currently six points clear at the top of the league standings with two games remaining. Hence, they need only a draw against Strasbourg in the next league fixture on May 27 to clinch their 11th Ligue 1 trophy.

