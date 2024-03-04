Kylian Mbappe suspects PSG of voluntarily leaking news of Real Madrid transfer to the media: Reports

According to reports from Le10Sport (via PSG Talk), Kylian Mbappe believes that Paris Saint-Germain decided to leak news of his Real Madrid transfer to the media. This seems to be a significant problem that could lead to a potential fallout between the player and his long-time club.

It has become popular news that the French superstar intends to leave Paris at the end of this season, and he looks set to join Madrid after an elongated transfer saga. Mbappe informed club president Al-Khelaifi that he would leave them in the summer without a transfer fee, and his decision leaked to the press.

However, it seems that this news was not supposed to be made public information, and Mbappe believes his club intentionally disclosed it to the press before he had planned to. The report has revealed that Mbappe feels the Parisians have broken their word, as he had a detailed strategy on how he was going to break the news to everyone.

Numerous issues have resulted from this. Mbappe is concerned about the way the news was released, particularly with Real Madrid and PSG still in the Champions League. To put it briefly, Mbappe feels that the Parisians violated their agreement and are to fault for the premature leak of his move to Spain.

In their match against Monaco on March 2, he was substituted at half-time, and rather than sitting on the bench with the rest of the squad, he opted to watch the game from the stands. This is an unusual situation, and it looks as though Kylian Mbappe's exit from Paris may be rougher than expected.

Kylian Mbappe and PSG coach Luis Enrique discuss substitution decisions ahead of Real Madrid move

After being replaced early in two consecutive games, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly had a conversation with his coach Luis Enrique. According to ESPN (via Daily Mail), the purpose of this meeting was to come to an understanding of what the problem might be in detail.

Mbappe was substituted off the pitch at halftime against his former club Monaco, after which he took to the stands instead of the bench. Prior to this, he was substituted 65 minutes into a match against Rennes that resulted in a tie.

The report revealed the reason for Luis Enrique's decision to substitute him. The manager told the Real Madrid target that it was to manage Mbappe's physical condition. He was quite explicit in noting that these were not personal attacks or a response to Mbappe's potential wish to leave PSG.

However, Kylian Mbappe's inner circle continues to believe that the early substitutions were a kind of punishment for his desire to leave for Real Madrid. It is uncertain how the situation will affect PSG moving forward, as they look to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

