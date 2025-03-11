Kylian Mbappe to undergo tests for muscle discomfort ahead of Real Madrid's UCL clash against Atletico Madrid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to undergo tests for muscle discomfort ahead of Real Madrid's Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The second leg is slated for Wednesday, March 12, at Metropolitano Stadium, where Atletico will be hoping to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

Mbappe picked up a knock during Real Madrid's 2-1 win in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabéu on March 8. The Frenchman opened the scoring for the hosts and was subbed off in the 79th minute.

As per reports, Mbappe might not be available for the Spanish giants' upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

According to journalist Carlos Rodríguez, the 26-year-old is suffering from muscle overload and did not train with the team on Tuesday. He reportedly trained separately, starting in the gym and followed by getting down on the field alone without joining the squad.

Kylian Mbappe is set to undergo tests next to determine the extent of his injury, as per journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz. The star forward's inclusion in Real Madrid's upcoming clash will reportedly be decided following the results.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to play against Atletico at the Metropolitano, as he was sidelined for the first Madrid derby in September due to a muscle injury.

Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe following Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in UCL

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe following their 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The France national team captain was on the receiving end of criticism for being inconsistent with his efforts on the pitch after he failed to register a goal contribution against the Rojiblancos.

During the post-match conference, Ancelotti was asked if Mbappe’s display against Atletico warranted for the criticism. The Italian manager said (via GOAL):

"So bad? No. What we see is that he didn't do against Atlético what he did against City. Against City he scored three, and against Atlético he didn't. Generally he's doing very well. We're very happy with him."

"He can't always be at his best. Against Atlético he wasn't, but in such a demanding season, that's normal, above all in players of quality. Quality players have more ups and downs. It's something genetic. For players with great quality, it's harder to be consistent. But he's doing well. If we're in the last 16 of the Champions League, it's a lot down to him," added Carlo Ancelotti.

Kylian Mbappe has registered 28 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across competition for Los Blancos this season.

