Kylian Mbappe wants PSG to sign 26-year-old Spanish international previously linked with Manchester United: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe wants the club to sign former Manchester United target Pau Torres, Spanish outlet AS has reported.

The Villarreal center-back was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer. According to reports, the Red Devils had identified the 26-year-old as their primary defensive target. According to The Mirror, the move fell apart after Erik ten Hag intervened and convinced Manchester United to go after then-Ajax ace Lisandro Martinez instead.

According to AS, Mbappe wants PSG to swoop in and sign the former Manchester United target this season. It has been claimed that the 24-year-old will have a big role to play in the Parisians’ dealings in the coming summer.

The French forward reportedly wishes to bring in young players who can not only improve the squad but also help his game. Torres, who has a knack for providing inch-perfect long balls from deep, possesses the quality to tick both boxes.

Torres has a €60 million release clause in his Villarreal contract and it is believed that he wishes to leave the La Liga outfit this summer itself.

As per 90min, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in his services. It will be interesting to see if Mbappe’s intervention nudges the former Manchester United target to reject other suitors in the Parisians’ favor.

The Villarreal graduate has played 160 games for the senior team in all competitions, recording 11 goals and five assists. His contract expires in June 2024.

Kylian Mbappe emerges as savior as PSG secures a last-gasp win over Brest

Kylian Mbappe scored a 90th-minute goal to propel PSG to a 2-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday night (11 March). Prior to the winning strike, Carlos Soler saw his 37th-minute goal get canceled out by Franck Honorat’s 43rd-mite strike.

Lionel Messi played a first-time flick to send Mbappe through on goal. The jet-heeled forward beat Brest defenders for pace before rounding off the advancing keeper and finding the back of the net. The goal saw Mbappe match Edinson Cavani’s goal tally for PSG in Ligue 1.

The 2018 World Cup winner has now bagged 138 goals in 165 matches, reaching the figure in 35 games fewer than Cavani.

